John Legend Knows Exactly Who He'd Join Forces With If The Voice Did A Double Chair Season And It's An A+ Pick

Season 25 of The Voice may only be days old at this point, but it’s already been a monumental one for a very big reason. This is the first time we’re getting a season-long double chair coaching partnership in popular country music duo Dan + Shay, and while they’ve already opened up about how working together might actually hurt their chances on the long-running competition, it’s led other The Voice coaches to narrow down who they’d want to coach with. John Legend knows exactly who he’d join forces with if there were an all double chair season, and it’s definitely an A+ pick.

Who Would John Legend Pick As His Double Chair Coach And Why Are They Great?

John Legend is no slouch when it comes to The Voice. The EGOT winner has been a part of the coaching panel since Season 16, and missed only one season during that time. He also managed to pick eventual winning singer Maelyn Jarmon for his team in his very first season, so we do know that he’s good at choosing folks he’ll be simpatico with. When asked to pick any other singer to pair up with to attempt to lead someone on their team to victory for the NBC singing competition, the dad of four made an awesome choice:

Kelly Clarkson. Kelly Clarkson is an amazing vocalist, of course, great Voice coach, and we often went head-to-head on choices, which means we would turn for similar artists. So, I’m going to say I would team up with Kelly.

I mean, could he have made a more perfect pick? Of course not! The man has 12 Grammys from 36 nominations. He knows his music, OK? As the “Ordinary People” singer noted, he and Clarkson have a history of wanting to work with the same contestants, leading to more than one friendly “I turned for you first” battle between the two after someone auditions.

Also, it should be stated that Ms. Clarkson also really knows her stuff. The pop superstar became our first American Idol way back in 2002 , and has her own cache of Grammys and innumerable other awards for her talents as a singer/songwriter/hit-maker. She’s also proven very good at coaching, as during her nine-season run on The Voice, she’s led a singer to the winning spot four times, including during her first two seasons.

Not only do Legend and his potential co-coach have a love of similar artists in common, but they would also have pretty much every genre of music covered when looking to compose their team. He reliably has R&B on lock, but is no stranger to pop, rap and other styles of music. And, while the “Stronger” artist he’d like to pair with is famous for her R&B tinged pop vocals, if you watch the Emmy-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show , you’ve seen her Kellyoke segment , and know that she loves every genre (and can put her own spin on them) based on the covers she does there. Take a look at what other coaches said about their dream double chair partners, below:

Honestly, now that the idea of Legend and Clarkson coaching together is in my head, I think the show should just go ahead and do a double chair season so we can get this and other amazing coaching team ups!