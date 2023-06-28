As Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcomed Their Baby Via Surrogate, And Mandy Moore, Ellen DeGeneres And More Showed Their Support

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just welcomed another child into the world. The TV personality took to Instagram to announce the exciting news while also candidly sharing the journey she and her family have been on with pregnancy over the last few years. Their new baby, Wren Alexander Stephens, was carried via surrogate, and as Teigen shared their story, many celebs took to the comments to show their love and support.

In her Instagram post, Teigen explained how she and John Legend had decided to reach out to a surrogacy agency when they realized they wanted more children. She candidly opened up about the process, explaining how much she loves the woman who carried their son, posting:

She sweetly opened the post by talking about how she’s always dreamed of having four children. Now, that dream is a reality. After losing their son Jack after suffering a miscarriage in 2020 , Teigen wrote that she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry a baby on her own. So, they reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 with the hope of “having 2 tandem surrogates.”

However, during this experience, Teigen explained that she realized she wanted to carry another child. She’s been open about how painful it was when people would ask if she was pregnant , and has also been candid about her and Legend’s experience with IVF , which is how they had three of their four children.

They welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti , into the world in January. Now, they’re a family of six with Wren. A woman named Alexandra carried Wren, and Teigen noted how much they loved her immediately. The cookbook author also explained that two of the embryos their surrogate mother carried didn’t survive, however, they never gave up. This led to Wren being born on June 19, as the social media star wrote:

We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

Underneath this beautiful and raw post, many A-Listers took to the comments to show their support for Teigen and Legend's growing family, as you can see here:

Congrats to your incredible family!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Mandy Moore

Four cheers for Wren Alexander! -Ellen DeGeneres

❤️❤️❤️❤️ -January Jones

Congratulations love, I am so happy for you!!🥰 -Paris Hilton

Wow!!! Amazing. Beautiful. Congrats! ❤️ -Vanessa Lachey

Beautiful! Congratulations 🤍 -Cheryl Burke

There’s a lot of love out there for little Wren as well as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kiddos, Luna, Miles, Esti, and of course, Jack, who Teigen noted at the end of her post, writing:

And to your Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.

We here at CinemaBlend send our congratulations to Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Alexandra and their newborn son.