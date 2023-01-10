Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez’s First Day On Air Was Spent Talking About The Idaho Murders

Coming out of the defamation lawsuits between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it’s difficult not to believe that the true winner of the case was Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. The young attorney became a national, if not a global figure, which has now resulted in her becoming a legal analyst for NBC News. and now she’s made her debut.

Appearing on the Today show yesterday, Vasquez’s first topic of discussion was the high profile murder case where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November. A suspect has been officially arrested in the case, and the segment on Today was focused on that, and the proliferation of amateur internet detectives that have been involved in the case.

Vasquez certainly handled herself well on Today, showing that she has no problem when the cameras are on her, something she likely got used to while acting as the lawyer for one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Vasquez had to deal with cameras even more than most in her situation, as there ere rumors she was involved in a relationship with Depp during the trial, leading to even more interest.

Vasquez’s focus in her discussions with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb focused on the Idaho police, which had received some criticism for a perceived lack of movement on the case. We know know that the recently arrested suspect has been on police’s radar since shortly after the murders, and that he was under surveillance prior to being arrested. Vasquez talked about the way police will often keep their investigations quiet until they are ready to make an arrest, so the public rarely knows everything about what is going on.

The other topic of discussion was people online who attempt to become amateur detectives. The high profile nature of this case led to a lot of interest, which in turn resulted in numerous theories being put forward. While Vasquez did say such work can be helpful, she believes it should stop short of accusing people. A University of Idaho professor is reportedly suing a popular TikTok user after being accused of being involved in the case by the online personality.

Camille Vasquez certainly appears to have handled herself well on her first day on her new job. On can only imagine that going from trial lawyer to TV personality is a pretty big change, even if both jobs involve lots of people having their eyes on you. TV news legal analysts aren’t usually massive celebrities, but some of them have become well known over the years. Perhaps in time people will come to know Camille Vasquez for her work on TV, and her path to that place will become an obscure piece of trivia.