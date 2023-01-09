Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Has Landed Her Next Gig, And It’s On TV

While celebrity lawsuits typically capture the attention of the public, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle was on another level. With cameras in the courtroom, the public was able to watch every moment before their eyes, resulting in countless memes and the court of public opinion coming down hard. It also made a celebrity out of Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, with rumors swirling about her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She's now landed her next big gig, and it's on TV.

Johnny Depp was largely the victor in court, with Camille Vasquez getting a raise and a ton of offers as a result of her work on the case. And it seems after weighing her options, she's coming to TV. Per a report by THR, she's inked a deal to become a legal analyst for NBC. What's more, she already made her first appearance on the network.

Per this report, three different networks has been trying to get Camille Vasquez on their team as an onscreen analyst. Ultimately NBC won this race, and it should be fascinating to watch as she becomes even more of a public figure. Although with Depp and Heard's case finally settled, it makes sense that she signed up for such a big gig at this time.

The public was truly transfixed with the Depp/Heard trial, which is why Camille Vasquez became a public figure herself. As previously mentioned, fans even theorized that she might have a romantic connection with her client, which she has denied multiple times. Although they do seem to have developed a friendship, as she even went to see him on tour. One has to wonder what Depp's reaction might be to seeing Vasquez regularly on television.

Camille Vasquez is already at work at NBC, appearing Monday morning and speaking about the Idaho murder case. This is another event that has transfixed the public, similarly to the Depp/Heard trial. She spoke about the way the internet and TikTok detectives have gotten involved, saying:

This has become something that really captivated the country, this case has,” Vasquez said. “And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact, and these are college students, right? I think it can be helpful to investigators, they pleaded to the public and asked for information about the [murder suspect’s] white Elantra, but it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone.

Obviously Camille Vasquez knows all too well what it's like when the public latches onto a legal matter in this way. There were countless stories and memes coming out of the Depp/Heard trial, which the latter actress believes influenced the jury's decision. It remains to be seen how the Idaho murder case ultimately shakes out, and how many future appearances Vasquez makes analyzing the situation for NBC.

As for Johnny Depp, he's been keeping busy with public appearances at the VMAs and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, while also touring as a musician. He also filmed a new movie, and picked up a directing gig. We'll just have to wait and see if his friendship with Camille Vasquez continues.