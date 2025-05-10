As Diddy’s Ex Cassie Ventura Prepares To Testify In His Sex-Trafficking Trial, Nancy Grace Issues A Warning To The Rapper’s Legal Team
The singer is aiming to take the stand.
The legal proceedings regarding P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial are now in motion, with the jury selection having been initiated. As of this writing, the process of picking jurors has yet to be completed. Other than that, there’s also been talk about those who’ll be called to testify, and one of the most high-profile individuals that’ll reportedly take the stand is Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The singer made the decision weeks ago and, now, legal pundit Nancy Grace has some words of advice for those who’ll cross-examine her.
In legal documents, now-38-year-old Cassie Ventura was identified as “Victim 1,” though she later confirmed that she was “prepared to testify under her own name.” At present, the songstress, known mononymously as Cassie, is pregnant with her third child. That development, of course, doesn’t actually have any true bearing on the trial itself. However, Nancy Grace warns that the defense should be delicate when it comes to questioning a woman who’s with child:
The former Closing Arguments host made her comments while appearing on United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, which is produced by TMZ. What she seems to be referring to are the optics of addressing a pregnant witness in a courtroom. It’s true that both the prosecution and the defense would have the chance to speak with Cassie. However, this advice would be particularly applicable to the defense, which would likely have questions that are particularly direct, given the content of this case.
Between 2007 and 2018, Cassie was in a relationship with Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs. Their relationship received considerable attention, especially considering the 17-year age gap between them. In November 2023, Cassie filed suit against the now-55-year-old Diddy for alleged “violence” and “sex trafficking.” While the rapper denied the allegations, he settled the suit less than 24 hours after it was filed. The “Me & U” singer’s lawsuit ultimately sparked the host of other suits that Diddy would eventually face ahead of and after his arrest in September 2024.
In May 2024, CNN also released footage recorded at a hotel in 2016, which showed Sean Combs assaulting Cassie. The video showed the towel-clad Sean John promoter throw his then-girlfriend to the ground by her neck, before kicking her multiple times. Combs then appeared to throw an object at Cassie. After the release of the footage, which the rapper’s team claimed was altered, Combs apologized for his actions, though Ventura’s lawyer chastised his sentiments, arguing that he made them more about himself.
Diddy saw a significant legal loss when it was ruled that the hotel video could be used as evidence in court, despite not being directly tied to the federal case. Nevertheless, Cassie Ventura’s relationship with the mogul remains a key point within the defense’s case. They filed documents months ago and argued that videos captured at Diddy’s infamous Freak Offs prove that his relationship with Cassie was consensual.
Several federal charges have currently been leveled against Sean Combs, including racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty, and he’s currently facing up to life in prison on the charges. The trial is set to continue next week, and opening statements will be issued soon. As for Cassie Ventura, it’s unclear as to exactly when she’ll take the stand.
