After Diddy’s Defense Rested In Sex-Trafficking Trial, An Expert Weighed In On Why The Case ‘Rises And Falls’ With Cassie’s Testimony

Cassie testified weeks ago.

Diddy raps in the &quot;Bump Bump Bump&quot; music video, while Cassie sings in the &quot;Love A Loser&quot; music video.
(Image credit: Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment)

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs hit a major benchmark this week, as the defense presented its case on Tuesday and rested it in under 30 minutes and with the use of any witnesses. As a whole, that approach greatly differs from the methods used by the prosecution, which called upon a bevy of individuals to the stand. One of the most notable people to have provided testimony is Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs on and off between 2007 and 2018. Now, an expert is discussing why her statements could be vital to the jury’s verdict.

38-year-old singer Cassie Ventura, whose stage name is Cassie, took the stand weeks ago while she was pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. While testifying, she shared graphic details about her romance with Combs as well as claims that she was forced to participate in the rapper’s Freak Offs. Because on the racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges Combs is facing, Mark Chutkow (a former federal prosecutor) believes Cassie’s account could be pivotal:

It was savvy to bring this as a racketeering case in some ways because it allowed them to bring in a lot more evidence of his bad acts that they wouldn't have otherwise been able to do if this was a very narrowly tailored case. And so in that respect, I mean, the case really rises and falls with the testimony of Cassie Ventura. If the jury believes it, if they believe that she really couldn't get away from him, and she had to do the things that he had requested, then the prosecution has gone a long way toward a conviction in this case.

Among the more specific charges that 55-year-old Diddy is facing in addition to racketeering are sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion as well as transportation to engage in prostitution. What Mark Chutkow theorizes to Fox News is that should jurors believe Cassie’s claims of being with Diddy against her will, it’ll have a major impact. That aside, Chutkow also lauded prosecutors for making a case that aligned with the charges laid out in the original indictment that was unsealed in September 2024:

When you look at the indictment, it's very long. It's a speaking indictment, and they have ticked off all of the various facts that they had presented to the jury in that indictment. They brought in evidence of violence. They brought in evidence of guns, of drugs, of sex acts. And so they really came through with what they said that they were going to do in this case.

In regard to those who testified, Cassie wasn’t the only person to level significant claims against the “Gotta Move On” rapper. Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Ventura’s, claimed that she was dangled from a 17th floor balcony by Diddy after he confronted her in Cassie’s apartment. Another rapper, Kid Cudi, took the stand as well, and he testified that Diddy allegedly oversaw a home invasion and attempted arson plot against him.

Cassie’s in-court claims were also backed up by a former male escort, who attested to the assertion that Sean Combs forced the songstress to engage in sexual acts with other men. This all comes over a year and a half after the “Is It You” performer filed suit against Combs for alleged sex-trafficking, domestic violence and more. While Combs denied wrongdoing, the suit was settled less than 24 hours after it was filed. Cassie’s suit would eventually be followed by a wave of other lawsuits from men and women, which featured similar claims.

Since the case began, Cassie Ventura has responded to the claim that she “ruined” her ex’s career due to her suit. Ventura reportedly responded by saying, “I could understand that, yeah.” When it comes to the comments Cassie shared in court, the magnitude of their effects on the jury remain to be seen. Right now, what is known is that closing arguments in the case begin this Thursday.

