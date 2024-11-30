Jojo Siwa Says Chloe Fineman Needs To Make One Change To Perfect Her SNL Impersonation, And I Can See It
The singer had a piece of keen feedback.
Throughout the 2024 TV schedule, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live have been aiming to deliver laughs amid the show’s milestone 50th season. Chloe Fineman is one of the many stars who’s been putting in work, especially when it comes to her celebrity impressions. One of the comedian’s most notable impersonations is that of pop star JoJo Siwa, which she broke out for a sketch that aired during the show’s’ latest episode. Now, Siwa herself is suggesting a change Fineman should make, and I can see it.
Jojo Siwa previously commented on SNL’s impression of her when Chloe Fineman played her during a later episode amid Season 49. During that appearance, Fineman sported a black-sequined look similar to the “Karma” singer’s real attire. Siwa lauded the performance on social media, referring to it as “iconic.” When the songstress spoke to People about Fineman’s latest performance, she had more praise to share, though she had one critique related to physicality:
Chloe Fineman most recently portrayed JoJo Siwa during the show’s latest episode a few weeks ago, which saw Charli XCX host and perform. One pre-recorded sketch parodied the auditions for Wicked, the recently released film based on the Broadway play of the same name. As part of that segment, Fineman and others like Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang, and Charli herself lampooned the likes of Bernie Sanders, Troye Sivan and Adele. Fineman also portrayed Martha Stewart, Sydney Sweeney and Leslie Mann, in addition to Siwa:
The Megalopolis actress has been on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series for nearly six years now and, in that time, she’s been making a name for herself. Her comedic timing and celebrity impressions have turned some heads, and her skills only seem to be improving. Given that she’s now a veteran, she provided some advice for Season 50 newbies, telling them to “have fun” as they’re essentially “thrown into the fire.” That’s keen advice.
At this point, there’s no way to tell whether Chloe Fineman will reprise her role as JoJo Siwa before the landmark season ends. Should she don another sequined outfit, though, I’d love to see her take heed of the pop star’s advice. The results could be truly laugh-worthy.
SNL Season 50’s hosts and musical guests have been top notch, the show returns with host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey on December 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream past episodes by using an active Peacock subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.