Zendaya On The Met Gala Outfit That Stressed Her Out: ‘Imma Be Honest’

Zendaya has solidified herself as one of those stars who can wear just about any outfit on the red carpet and look absolutely stunning while doing it. Whether she's channeled C-3P0 at the Dune 2 premiere or gone for tennis net-esque chic for Challengers, the former child star knows how to bring it. However, Zendaya recently got real about one Met Gala outfit that really stressed her out, and I honestly didn’t see this one coming.

The Emmy winner made her debut at The Met Gala in 2015, where she wore a sun-themed Fausto Puglisi gown that perfectly reflected the event’s theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass.” Each Met event that followed provided Zendaya (and her method-dressing stylist, Law Roach) more opportunities to show off her eye-popping fashionista side.

Despite the Spider-Man actress being able to pull off each Met look flawlessly, she revealed to British Vogue that one particular ensemble was quite hectic to deal with:

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Imma be honest with you, this [2019] Met stressed me out. I was basically wearing a dress that was, like, electronic. I got there and it wasn’t ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did. Like, it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger. I’m so grateful for the team who worked so hard, but there were under a lot of pressure. You know what I’m saying? They needed a week more.

It'd be hard to forget when Zendaya went back to her Disney roots by appearing as Cinderella for the 2019 event’s “Camp: Notes on a Fashion.” I can imagine how frustrating and stressful that must have been, as the sheer notion of an outfit not being ready for a big event sounds intense. The Greatest Showman actress actually could have dealt with something similar had her cyborg-looking suit given out while wearing it at the Dune 2 premiere, so she's faced moments like these before. Still, an unfinished dress at the most major fashion event of the year would have been a big no-no.

While it would have been cool to see the Euphoria star’s dress get bigger like in the Disney princess flick, seeing the ballgown light up at the touch of Law Roach’s Fairy Godmother wand was still a big highlight of the event, in my humble opinion.

If you need a refresher, know that Zendaya literally lit up the room at the magical fashion event by wearing a Tommy Hilfiger black-and-blue ballgown. With its white puffy sleeves, corseted bodice, and her hair in a blonde French twist, you’d think she showed up at the A-list event in a pumpkin carriage.

After Zendaya gave everyone “a dream is a wish your heart makes” vibes, she returned to the Met Gala five years later and donned a sleek peacock-colored dress that made her look like she was one with the Amazon. Then, at the 2025 Met Gala , the talented star looked “Superfine” and in line with the event’s theme when she wore a custom Louis Vuitton three-piece suit that resembled a black-and-white Old Hollywood movie. So, even if part of Zendaya’s Cinderella dress was left unfinished, her following glamorous looks continued to evolve for each gala appearance she made after.

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It’s not easy being a red carpet trendsetter, and it seems Zendaya is fully cognizant of that. On the other hand, her Tommy Hilfiger ballgown remains an extraordinary piece of fashion, regardless of any issues with pulling the look together. Unfortunately, recent reports have indicated that the Drama star won't attend the Met this year. Still, anyone who wants to relive her classic looks from the gala should do themselves a favor and dig into those.