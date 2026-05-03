There Have Been A Lot Of Yellowstone References In Marshals, But I Need Two Characters To Be Brought Up More

Before Marshals premiered on the 2026 TV schedule , I was wondering how hard it’d lean into the Dutton family history . Since it’s on CBS and it’s a different format of show, I thought it might steer clear of it. However, it hasn’t. In fact, Kayce’s dad has been brought up numerous times. So, considering that, there are two characters from the flagship series that I really think Marshals needs to name-drop a bit more.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Marshals Doesn’t Hide Its Yellowstone History

While Marshals sees Kayce take on a brand new job with a brand new group of people, his history is by no means ignored. Between his son Tate as well as Rainwater and Mo from Broken Rock, there are many direct connections back to Yellowstone with the cast alone.

Along with that, the deaths of John and Jamie Dutton have been brought up numerous times, seeing as both of them technically weren’t wrapped up cleanly at the end of Yellowstone . In fact, at this point, I’ll be surprised if the show doesn’t try to uncover more about how Jamie died.

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However, two characters the series has largely steered clear of are Rip and Beth, which is interesting, considering Kayce had a good relationship with both of them, and they’re the only other living Duttons left.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes both Marshals and the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.

(Image credit: Peacock)

However, Marshals Needs To Bring Up Rip And Beth More

Like I mentioned, at the end of Yellowstone, Kayce, Rip and Beth were in a good place. They didn’t live in the same place, but they were on excellent terms and successfully sold the ranch in a way that protected it. So, considering how heavily Marshals leans on its history, I figured Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters would come up a bit more.

Sadly, they really haven’t. Rip has been name-dropped once by my count, and Kayce has mentioned his family here and there. However, there’s really been no substantial conversation or reference to the leads of Dutton Ranch .

Now, to an extent, I think I get why. For one, Dutton Ranch will be available exclusively with a Paramount+ subscription while Marshals airs live on CBS. These are two distinct and different shows that live in different places (technically). However, it’s also available on the streaming service, and CBS is owned by Paramount. So, it’s not like a crossover is impossible. I’d just guess each show is trying to establish itself as its own new thing.

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But, again, Marshals is not shying away from its Yellowstone connections for the most part. So, why shy away from this? Luke Grimes has said he and Kelly Reilly have talked about crossover , and neither is opposed to it. Plus, even though Kayce and Beth live in different states now, I don’t think they’d become estranged.

Therefore, I’d really like it if Marshals brought up Rip and Beth more. However, whether they do or don’t, thankfully, we’ll have the couple played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly back on our screens soon. That’s because, as Marshals continues to air every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m., Dutton Ranch will make its premiere on Paramount+ on May 15.