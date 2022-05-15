Josh Duggar’s Mom Asks For ‘Leniency’ In Sentencing After Guilty Child Pornography Verdict, And One Other Duggar Isn’t Happy
By Jessica Rawden published
It's a lot to dig into.
We are less than two weeks away from a sentencing hearing for Josh Duggar, months after the former 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty on one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography. Ahead of Duggar’s sentencing, appeals have been filed and memorandas have been written, the most recent of which has come from Duggar matriarch Michelle Duggar. While she’s defended her son, another Duggar is vociferously unhappy about it.
In a new memorandum filed in Western District of Arkansas Federal Court and addressed to the judge on the case, Judge Timothy L. Brooks, Michelle Duggar shares her feelings about her eldest son. In the letter, she uses a lot of positive adjectives to describe her kid, calling him “positive,” “upbeat,” “diligent,” “organized,” “loving,” and a caring father. In the longer message she shared her feelings in defense of Josh Duggar, noting:
Michelle Duggar also noted (via The Daily Mail) that it was in her “heart” to “share some things about Josh’s character,” also stating those are things she feels may have been important about her son but that may not have come up while the Duggar son was on trial for child pornography-related charges.
This is the first time Duggar’s feelings related to her son have come up since the court proceedings were wrapping up. At the time of Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Jim Bob and Michelle had also shared a statement calling the trial “an ordeal” and one that had been “grievous” for the reality stars.
Now, after Michelle’s new memorandum came out publicly, another Duggar has slammed the matriarch's statements. That would be none other than Amy King, a Duggar cousin who has been open about her feelings related to the family in the past. In a lengthy series of tweets the TV personality said she isn’t “afraid anymore” and wrote out to Anna Duggar about defending her husband after his arrest. She also mentioned that what Michelle Duggar wrote isn’t wrong, but it also doesn’t mean anything about who Josh is as a person, writing:
She also seemingly continued to comment on Michelle Duggar’s statements without mentioning Josh specifically, writing on Twitter:
Other Duggars have made statements following Josh’s arrest and guilty verdict, though none of those comments have been as open as Amy King's. In the wake of all of this brouhaha, the TLC spinoff starring Josh Duggar’s sisters (and occasionally his wife Anna) Counting On was also canceled. Meanwhile, Jim Bob and the rest of the clan have seemingly lost a lot of money thanks to Josh’s actions and arrest. After delays, Duggar's sentencing is expected to happen on May 25th.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.