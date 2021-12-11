Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard And Husband Make Statements After Josh Duggar's Trial Verdict

The trial of former TLC star Josh Duggar began after multiple attempts by his legal team to delay the proceedings, and the jury didn’t deliberate long before making its verdict of guilty . Duggar was found guilty of both the charges he was facing: receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography. After the news of the conviction, members of his famous family released statements, including parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as well as sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband.

Josh Duggar was arrested back in late April 2021 and charged with the two counts of child pornography, for which he faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000 each. He hasn’t been officially sentenced yet to decide his fate and whether his sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively. His parents took to the Duggar family website with a statement about the guilty verdict:

This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM. In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s statement mentions CSAM (child sexual abuse materials) in their description of the “entire ordeal” of their son’s trial. The comment that they plan to stick by Anna Duggar and her children with Josh is undoubtedly good news for that corner of the large Duggar family, as she recently gave birth to their seventh child . They make it clear that they still love their son, and are relying on their faith.

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard released a longer statement on their own website , noting that Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict was “difficult for our family,” and expressed that they are “thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse.” The statement notes that no person “is above the law” no matter their status, and cited a Bible verse about their Christian belief in equality.

Their statement also commented on the reports that members of the large Duggar family actually attended parts of Josh Duggar’s trial , saying that they “wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court” after being lied to, and now they “believe that the jury reached a just verdict” that is “the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.” The statement closed by addressing the future for Anna Duggar and the family as a whole:

Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time

Jill Duggar Dillard didn't have much of a presence on any of the TLC shows in recent years before the cancellations, having made the decision to leave that life behind . She and her husband didn’t mince words in addressing the case against her oldest brother and the guilty verdict. Only time will tell if more members of the family release statements about the results of the trial.

The guilty verdict isn’t the end of Josh Duggar’s case, as sentencing still remains. If his sentences for the two counts of child pornography are served concurrently, then he could be out of prison much sooner than if his sentences are served consecutively.