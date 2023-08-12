Amid Snooki's Alleged Bathroom Drama With Joy Behar, BTS Details About Jersey Shore Star's Latest Appearance On The View Are Emerging

Behind-the-scenes drama isn’t exactly out of the ordinary for The View , but it’s not often that those conflicts rope in other stars from notable TV shows. That’s been the case as of late, as Jersey Shore alum Snooki has been entangled in a seemingly tense situation with talk show host Joy Behar . The MTV alum claimed she and Behar had an uncomfortable encounter years ago, and it’s apparently stuck with her. She and her JS co-stars recently made an appearance on the ABC chatfest, and Behar did not participate in the interview. We now have some details regarding what allegedly went down during that taping.

Why Joy Behar Allegedly Didn’t Take Part In The View’s Latest Jersey Shore Interview

Snooki – whose real name is Nicole Polizzi – appeared on The View alongside the rest of her co-stars earlier this month to promote the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When the group visited the show, they were interviewed by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farrah Griffin. Though Joy Behar didn’t join the discussion, she was present during the taping. Polizzi’s longtime friend and makeup artist, Joey Camasta, alleges that Behar “chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time.” Camasta further claimed Behar ultimately chose to sit out the chat because of uneasy moments she’s had with the cast in the past. He added:

So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away. … She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently.

For what it’s worth, the interview ultimately went smoothly, with the veteran TV stars sharing some insight into their careers and personal lives. The show’s co-hosts also dished out some solid questions. As of this writing, ABC has not addressed the validity of the comments Joey Camasta shared with Page Six . What can be said, however, is what’s been said about the alleged feud between the two stars is that it (ironically) sounds like something out of a reality show.

What Happened During The Alleged Bathroom Confrontation Between Snooki And Joy Behar?

This month, the Jersey Shore cast also appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live , during which host Andy Cohen posed a question to the group amid a segment. Cohen asked who was the rudest celebrity they encountered when they rose to fame in the 2000s. Joy Behar was name-dropped, and Snooki proceeded to say that “Joy was so mean to me.” As the 35-year-old media personality puts it, Behar “cornered” her in a bathroom and said, “You’re not Italian!,” leading her to only respond by saying, “OK, ma’am.”

Joy Behar, years ago, was vocal about her disdain for Nicole Polizzi and her fellow MTV stars. During an episode of The View that aired over a decade ago, Behar chastised the group for their on-air personas. She also said that she had a “personal” issue with them, because while growing up, she knew kids like that – and they were apparently unkind to her. Polizzi eventually clapped back at the remarks while posting a video alongside co-star Nicole “JWoww” Farley, in which they mocked Behar. Though Polizzi eventually apologized for her actions.

These days, though, Snooki seems to be mostly past that drama, though, and the same is true in regard to her relationship with the show she’s appeared on for so many years. She left the Jersey Shore in 2019 for “a lot of reasons,” but mainly because she didn’t want to be away from her kids. (She’d also later claim the show had a “toxic environment.” ) Now, however, she appears content with being reunited with her friends and colleagues.

Chances we may not get any more major developments in the purported feud between Joy Behar and Nicole Polizzi. However, one of them could always choose to speak out and say more on the matter. Only time will tell but, at present, one would think that the View producers are just happy nothing serious popped off during that recent taping.