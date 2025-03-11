Joy Behar Opens Up About Rumors She And Whoopi Goldberg Are Getting Fired From The View: 'Sorry To Report To Those People.'

Nearly 30 years after its debut, The View remains a popular show, as the show’s panel welcomes an array of guests and discusses the issues of the day. A lot is typically said about the conversations had on the show, but the program’s hosts can also be subject to speculation as well. Rumors of firings can swirl around them, and series veterans Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg have been at the center of such chatter lately. As that chatter continues amid the 2025 TV schedule, Behar addressed those assumptions and more.

Joy Behar has never been one to mince words, whether she’s on the show or away from the stage. She caught up with The View’s companion podcast, Behind the Table, during which she spoke with the talk show’s EP, Brian Teta. While chatting, Teta brought up the dismissal rumors with Behar as well as other “crazy stories” involving her supposedly being arrested at an airport and making plans to leave the country. Behar (as seen on YouTube) dropped a four-word response to the firing chatter before addressing the other claims:

Oh, that’s wishful thinking. … So people believe [those rumors], even though I’m on the air every day. … I couldn’t care less. How stupid are people that they believe this? I mean, I’m on the air every day, so I’m obviously not on a hospital bed, and I’m obviously not going to jail or leaving the country. Sorry to report to those people.

Through the years, the 82-year-old comedian and media personality has been subject to various rumors. In 2023, it was alleged that Joy Behar became embroiled in some drama with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore, and it supposedly involved a bathroom confrontation. It was also rumored that Behar had been banned from one of Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurants. Shaq himself shot down that claim when he visited the daytime staple in 2024.

Back in 2013, the This Is My Life alum parted ways with the show in 2013, after having been with the program since its conception. Since return, the comic has joked about being “happy” that she was fired at the time, since a lot of her longtime co-hosts had already left the show. (Whoopi Goldberg, who was recently absent from the show, actually took a bit of offense to the comment.) The New York native certainly doesn’t mind airing her thoughts, and that likely plays into her rationale about whether she has a need to be liked by everyone:

Look, here’s the thing, I was adored as a child. I had a big, Italian family who thought I was the cat's meow, okay. So I don’t need to be adored. I had enough. I’m not in compensation. A lot of this is about compensation, about what you didn’t get as a child. I got it. I have enough. I don’t need it anymore.

Given those sentiments, we probably shouldn’t expect Joy Behar to kiss any kind of butt or humor rumors regarding her employment, personal health and more. All in all, it seems Joy Behar isn’t being ousted from the show either and, as far as we know, she hasn’t opted for retirement either. So fans can probably expect to see her and Whoopi Goldberg on screen with their colleagues for the foreseeable future.

The View airs weekly at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and you can stream episodes using a Hulu subscription as well.