As The View Reveals Its Newest Co-Hosts, One Star Just Signed On For Several More Years

Fans of The View have become accustomed to co-host drama and a revolving door of personalities to grace the table. However, there appears to be some stability coming to the daytime talk show hit as it approaches the end of its 25th season. Not only were Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro formally announced as replacements for former co-host Meghan McCain , but a new deal for Sunny Hostin was announced that will keep her on the Emmy-winning talk show for several more years.

News of Sunny Hostin’s contract extension came ahead of the new host announcements, guaranteeing that legal correspondent will remain on The View through Season 28, Variety reported. The “multimillion-dollar deal” will allow Hostin to continue to make appearances in special projects for ABC, including Soul of a Nation, the site reports, and provide commentary on other network shows like 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline.

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been among the many guest contributors filling in to provide a conservative point of view on the show since Meghan McCain left last year after four seasons . Donald Trump’s former communications director has been filling in more in the past few months, leading many to believe she was a front-runner for the full-time position. Griffin has been vocally critical of the former president since resigning from her role on his staff.

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, began making frequent appearances on The View in 2014 as a guest, and she officially joined as co-host for Season 12 in 2016. She was involved in an eerie moment in September 2021, as she and Ana Navarro were pulled off the stage mid-episode for testing positive with COVID moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled for an in-person interview with the panel.

Meghan McCain, the former conservative co-host whose official replacement was to be announced on the Emmy-winning talk show, has spoken highly of her former colleague, saying Sunny Hostin is the only cast member she still has a relationship with . McCain said Hostin was the most politically savvy co-host during her time on the show, noting that politicians on the show seemed to always want a question with the lawyer and the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter.

The View airs weekday mornings at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

