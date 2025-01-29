An A24 Movie Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10, And It’s 94% On Rotten Tomatoes

Though Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz’s 2025 Netflix movie Back in Action is still crushing it atop the streaming site’s daily Top 10, with horror sequel Scream VI chasing it menacingly at #2, the rest of the list is slightly harder to predict from day to day. But among the Minions and Trolls bouncing around underfoot, a relatively recent and below-the-radar A24 fave is making a Julia Louis-Dreyfuss sized impact for those with Netflix subscriptions.

We’re talking about the Emmy-winning actress’ dramedy You Hurt My Feelings, which A24 aligned itself with in late 2021 before the film’s initial premiere in January 2023 at Sundance, which was followed by a domestic theatrical run that kicked off in May. And as it goes with most things that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is part of, critics were all over this one.

(Image credit: Netflix) Title: You Hurt My Feelings

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Director/writer: Nicole Holofcener

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobia Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Owen Teague, Arian Moayed, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Zach Cherry, Jeannie Berlin

Running Time: 93 minutes

You Hurt My Feelings has managed to maintain quite the impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, which is currently at 94%. Which would be one thing if only a few reviews were accounted for, but that's after a whopping 218 reviews. The audience score is quite lower at 64%, but that tends to be the norm for quieter movies.

It’s perhaps not quite the fare that most would expect upon hearing the studio A24, in that there are no horrific entities, sci-fi complications, scantily clad weirdos, or really anything that could be labeled hardcore beyond its emotional beats, of course. (Check out our upcoming A24 movies rundown for more on-brand projects.)

A reteaming between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her Enough Said filmmaker Nicole Holofcener, You Hurt My Feelings wasn’t exactly a box office behemoth upon its Memorial Day weekend release in fewer than 1,000 theaters. It earned a little under $2 million for the four-day weekend, and amassed $5.7 million in total.

But theatrical success certainly doesn’t have an affect on how well a film can do once it hits Netflix’s library, where millions of people can access You Hurt My Feelings without having to seek out a theater that isn’t entirely geared to blockbuster releases. And at the moment, it’s sitting pretty in the #9 slot, where its feelings are hopefully not too shabby. Check out the full list below.

Netflix's Top 10 Movies - January 29, 2025

1. Back in Action

2. Scream VI

3. Despicable Me 2

4. Saturday Night

5. Despicable Me

6. Boss Baby

7. You Gotta Believe

8. The Secret LIfe of Pets

9. You Hurt My Feelings

10. Trolls Band Together

Is it somewhat amusing to see an adult-oriented movie likeYou Hurt My Feelings sharing the ranks with Poppy and Branch and Gru? Kinda. But it also speaks to the dramedy's pull that it's clocking a comparable amount of views to worldwide animated hits. And for what it's worth, one of JLD's improvised moments led to the funniest scene of 2023 cinema, at least to one of CinemaBlend’s own.

And one can only assume that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' filmography will be further explored by even more fans once she gets all villainous for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and any other upcoming Marvel movies that we may not know she's in yet.