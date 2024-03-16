As Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Appeal Approaches, Savannah Chrisley Shares When She Hopes Her Parents Will Be Out Of Prison

Since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January 2023 after being found guilty of bank fraud and more , their daughter, Savannah, has been speaking out on their behalf. The former Chrisley Knows Best star has not only talked up her folks’ supposed innocence, but she’s also made claims about their living conditions behind bars. All the while, Savannah has also provided updates on their ongoing legal proceedings, which will continue in earnest when their appeal hearing happens in April. As that approaches, the podcaster has shared when exactly she hopes her parents will be out of their respective facilities and back home.

Fresh off her elimination from The Masked Singer , 26-year-old Savannah Chrisley has been opening up more about her parents’ legal woes. While it remains to be seen if their efforts to appeal the case will be successful, she seems mostly optimistic about what might happen. She caught up with ET , during which she expressed that she’s awaiting the April date that’s been lined up for the court to hear Todd and Julie’s oral arguments. With that, Savannah explained when she hopes the couple will be home, if the ruling is overturned:

Looking forward to our appeal April 19. Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer.

Around Thanksgiving 2023, the Unlocked podcast host confirmed that her parents’ legal team would be able to appear in court and have the oral arguments heard. That marked a positive update for Julie and Todd Chrisley’s case . As it stands, Todd is serving a reduced 10-year-sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He’s been separated from his wife, Julie, who has a reduced five-year prison stint that she’s serving at the Lexington, Kentucky-based Federal Medical Center.

Savannah Chrisley hasn’t minced words when discussing their legal issues or current living situations. In March 2023, she directly blamed the government for their incarcerations , as she detailed the moment their “guilty” verdict was read. She’s also called out the prison system, as she’s claimed her parents have access to no air conditioning and that her mother had snakes in her cell . The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded and, though it didn’t provide specifics on the facilities, it denied the allegations of poor living conditions.

As the Chrisleys remain incarcerated, Savannah has had custody of her younger brother, 17-year-old Grayson, as well as 10-year-old niece, Chloe. She’s seemingly kept herself busy with the domestic duties required of her, though it sounds like she’d now like to step into the legal profession by becoming a lawyer. As she explained though, something would need to happen for her to take that step:

I would if my mom comes home. I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it'll be she and Chloe or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer. It's never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I'm 30 or 32, I might just do it.

Those are some major “ifs” at this point, though. Only time will tell whether Julie and Todd Chrisley ultimately see victory in their legal case. Until then though, it’s likely that Savannah will continue to show support for them and keep to the hope that they’ll be free by later this year.