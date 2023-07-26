Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Chrisley Makes More Claims About Their Prison Conditions, And Snakes Are Involved

Former reality TV couple Julie and Todd Chrisley are no longer able to address the public, as they’re currently serving years in prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. In the meantime though, a number of their children have essentially been speaking on their behalf, providing updates on their statuses. Savannah Chrisley , the couple’s oldest daughter, has arguably been one of the most vocal siblings and has defended her folks on multiple occasions. She’s also made claims about the conditions they’ve experienced in prison. Now, Savannah is making more accusations, and snakes are involved.

25-year-old Savannah Chrisley has mostly used her Unlocked podcast to air her views and clear up “nasty” rumors about Julie and Todd as she sees fit. During her latest episode, she welcomed her brother, Chase, who recently visited Todd. After exchanging pleasantries about Savannah’s latest trip, the two got candid about the purported conditions their parents are facing behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best alums agreed that the facilities are a “nightmare,” with Savannah claiming that her mother faces down snakes in her living space:

Mom has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her. … So she just had snakes literally right there where her bed is.

Chase Chrisley clarified that the reptiles in question weren’t actually rattlesnakes but another kind of poisonous breed. Still, like Savannah, he seems to be disappointed that his mother has to contend with any kind of wildlife while in jail. He also claimed officials seek to apprehend the slithering creatures by using “mace.” Additionally, Chase takes issue with the supposed lack of air conditioning that his parents have to deal with:

They both have no air… No air conditioning. They’re both in states where it gets 100+ degrees, and there’s not air conditioning. … I don’t care if you’ve killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. That’s just ridiculous.

Todd Chrisley is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is housed at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center Lexington, where she’s serving seven years. Savannah Chrisley asserted earlier this year that her mother didn’t have air conditioning and indicated that “service dogs” had better conditions than Julie. The Federal Bureau of Prisons later responded and, while it didn’t provide specifics about the facility, that air quality is regulated accordingly for indoor and outdoor spaces for summer and winter. All that aside though, Savannah is now saying there’s more to consider:

I mean, air conditioning is the least of it, whenever you have black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes. .. When your loved one’s sitting there literally having a heat stroke and ending up in a hospital or not being fed properly… Of course, it [pisses you off]. I mean, it’s awful. And the fact that now we have the director of the BOP going around and doing visits to these facilities, but the facilities are notified of when she is coming, that’s also an issue. Because these facilities now have time to go and hide everything they need hidden.

More on the Chrisleys' Prison Stint (Image credit: USA Network) Insider Claims Todd Chrisley Is Feeling ‘Hopeless’ In Prison And Had A Major Epiphany

She and her brother seem to be aware of the optics surrounding their comments, as they know a number of listeners may find it hard to sympathize with their famous parental figures. They also got real about the fact that while the heads of the Chrisley family shouldn’t be subjected to situations mirroring “Fear Factor,” they “shouldn’t act like it should be The Four Seasons.”