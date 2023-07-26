Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Chrisley Makes More Claims About Their Prison Conditions, And Snakes Are Involved
Savannah Chrisley has more to say.
Former reality TV couple Julie and Todd Chrisley are no longer able to address the public, as they’re currently serving years in prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. In the meantime though, a number of their children have essentially been speaking on their behalf, providing updates on their statuses. Savannah Chrisley, the couple’s oldest daughter, has arguably been one of the most vocal siblings and has defended her folks on multiple occasions. She’s also made claims about the conditions they’ve experienced in prison. Now, Savannah is making more accusations, and snakes are involved.
25-year-old Savannah Chrisley has mostly used her Unlocked podcast to air her views and clear up “nasty” rumors about Julie and Todd as she sees fit. During her latest episode, she welcomed her brother, Chase, who recently visited Todd. After exchanging pleasantries about Savannah’s latest trip, the two got candid about the purported conditions their parents are facing behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best alums agreed that the facilities are a “nightmare,” with Savannah claiming that her mother faces down snakes in her living space:
Chase Chrisley clarified that the reptiles in question weren’t actually rattlesnakes but another kind of poisonous breed. Still, like Savannah, he seems to be disappointed that his mother has to contend with any kind of wildlife while in jail. He also claimed officials seek to apprehend the slithering creatures by using “mace.” Additionally, Chase takes issue with the supposed lack of air conditioning that his parents have to deal with:
Todd Chrisley is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is housed at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center Lexington, where she’s serving seven years. Savannah Chrisley asserted earlier this year that her mother didn’t have air conditioning and indicated that “service dogs” had better conditions than Julie. The Federal Bureau of Prisons later responded and, while it didn’t provide specifics about the facility, that air quality is regulated accordingly for indoor and outdoor spaces for summer and winter. All that aside though, Savannah is now saying there’s more to consider:
She and her brother seem to be aware of the optics surrounding their comments, as they know a number of listeners may find it hard to sympathize with their famous parental figures. They also got real about the fact that while the heads of the Chrisley family shouldn’t be subjected to situations mirroring “Fear Factor,” they “shouldn’t act like it should be The Four Seasons.”
Though she’s unhappy with Todd and Julie Chrisley’s current situation, Savannah’s chosen to “trust the process” and seems somewhat optimistic about their chances of an appeal. What feels absolute at this point is that she’s not going to “distance” herself from the incarcerated stars no matter what others think. We’ll have to wait and see if the Chrisleys get another day in court. Yet more immediately, one has to wonder if the BOP will react to those snake claims and the other allegations.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
