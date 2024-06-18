‘Hit Me Like A Ton Of Bricks’: Savannah Chrisley Gets Real About Dad Todd Chrisley Being In Jail Amid Another Father’s Day

Savannah Chrisley and her family have been experiencing a different kind of reality for well over a year now due to her parents’ incarcerations. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses in 2022 and reported to separate prisons in January 2023. Since then, Savannah has provided the public with updates on her folks and, simultaneously, she’s been open about how their absences have affected her. That includes what it’s like spending holidays without them and, amid Father’s Day this year, Savannah got real about how it feels for Todd to be behind bars.

Social media is where the 26-year-old podcaster has conveyed many of her thoughts regarding her parents. And, more recently, it was the outlet for her to discuss the second Father’s Day she spent without her dad’s presence. Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos featuring Todd Chrisley. Savannah, who has custody of younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe, also penned a lengthy caption, in which she shared that the holiday “hit [her] like a ton of bricks.” She then went on to open up about what she’s missed since her old man has been serving time:

This Fathers Day has hit me like a ton of bricks! As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row. This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family.

From there, the Chrisley Knows Best alum got candid about how she and her family have been “struggling” in the midst of their patriarch’s absence. She declared that, given their experiences over the past year or so, they’ve seen the “harsh realities of our prison system” and how it “tears at the true core of families.” Savannah went on to share more thoughts about the system as well as what it’s like for her to look at old photos at this point:

The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day. Looking at old photos reminds me of the beautiful moments we shared as a family, but it also serves as a dark yet stark reminder of what we’ve lost and the uncertainty of our future together. The hurt is unbearable at times… I’m just a girl who misses her daddy. But what I can say is that I am committed to fighting for justice…for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system. No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma.

In her estimation, her family and others in their position “deserve better,” which is why she says she’s advocating for change. The media personality punctuated her thoughts by saying, “I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT.” You can see her post in its entirety down below:

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) A photo posted by on

Todd Chrisley is currently housed at Federal Prison Camp in Florida and serving a 10-year prison stint, which was longer before reductions due to legal changes. Meanwhile, Julie is doing five years in Kentucky’s Lexington Medical Center. Throughout their stays, Savannah has defended them and made allegations about their living conditions. She’s alleged not only that both have had lack of access to air conditioning but that Julie had snakes in her living space . The Prison Bureau eventually responded , saying that inmates have adequate, environmental conditions.

During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents' appeal had hit a major milestone, as their oral arguments would be heard. That hearing occurred in April and, as of right now, a decision has yet to be made. Savannah previously said that she hoped her parents would be out of prison by this summer. Time will tell how the situation pans out but, if her Father’s Day post is any indication, she’s really missing Todd, and that same affection likely extends to Julie.