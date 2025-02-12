'She Was Not Having It.' Justin Timberlake Tells The Story Behind SNL's Infamous Single Ladies Sketch And How Beyoncé Nearly Didn't Cooperate
They were doing their own little thing.
2025 marks 50 years since Saturday Night Live first started making audiences laugh. To commemorate the milestone, a documentary has been released, Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music, which now streamable with a Peacock subscription. The special offers insight into many of the show's most iconic musical moments. On that note, Justin Timberlake reflected on how he helped make the “Single Ladies” parody with Beyoncé happen and, apparently, the songstress needed some convincing to star in the sketch.
During the show’s 34th season in 2008, Paul Rudd hosted the NBC show with Beyoncé as a musical guest. At the time, the singer’s hit album I Am… Sasha Fierce had just been released and the “Single Ladies” song and video were all the rage. In the doc, Justin Timberlake recalled learning about the initial idea for the SNL sketch:
Since Justin Timberlake is one of the best SNL hosts ever, I'm not surprised cast member Andy Samberg had him on speed dial for the “Single Ladies” sketch when it was coming together. Bobby Moynihan's vision for him, Samberg and Timberlake to play rejected backup dancers for the “Single Ladies” music video as downright genius. Despite that, you still have to wonder how you get Beyoncé on board. Well, as Timberlake later explained, he made a bold move in order to get her to cooperate:
Let it be known, Justin Timberlake is a big SNL MVP! Even though the artist wasn’t even host that week or employed on the sketch show, he went above and beyond to make the Beyoncé segment happen. I don't think too many people would've opted to convince Queen Bey by dressing up like a “Single Ladies” dancer and approaching her head on. Kudos for him for sealing the deal!
This would likely be one of the most popular SNL sketches on YouTube… if it was on there. (Oddly enough, the SNL channel hasn’t posted it). But, to refresh your memory, the sketch has Paul Rudd playing the director of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” music video. However, when the dancers -- played by Timberlake, Moynihan and Samberg -- come out sporting leotards, tights, heels and a lot of confidence, they humorously prove they don't have the necessary skills.
The trio hilariously tries to keep up and grind on Beyoncé, but she stops the shoot. Ultimately, the director fesses up that the dancers are actually his stepsons, who he’s been asked to spend more time with. The Grammy winner tells Rudd's character that it's sweet of him to spend time with them but, when he asks if they can be in the music video, she responds with a “hell no!”
There are tons of fun stories in the Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music documentary, from how Tom Morello was kicked off the show to the cast reflecting on Kanye West’s political rant. Personally, I just can't believe it's been over 16 years since that "Single Ladies" sketch hit the airwaves. It marks a truly memorable and hilarious moment in Saturday Night Live's history, and I'll remain grateful to Justin Timberlake for working to get Beyoncé on board.
