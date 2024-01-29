Justin Timberlake Is Still Getting Trolled By Britney Spears Fans Following Book Reveal, But Now Britney And NSYNC’s Lance Bass Have Spoken Out On The Matter

Both Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have been making headlines since the former’s tell-all memoir was released in the fall of 2023. The Woman in Me features a number of reveals , including Spears’ abortion with Timberlake in the early aughts. After the book’s release, many of the “Toxic” singer’s fans have been defending her and trolling her former beau. They even did the latter recently upon the release of his new single. Now, Spears herself as well as Timberlake’s former NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass have spoken out on the matter. And it would seem that all parties have managed to resolve any differences they might have had.

How Did Fans Troll Justin Timberlake Following The Release Of His New Music?

Just days ago, Justin Timberlake marked the debut of his latest single, “Selfish,” and it arrives ahead of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which will drop in March. So far, the song has managed to generate buzz amongst his own fanbase, but those loyal to his former girlfriend found a way to mess with the track’s release. They did so by initiating a spark for Britney Spears’ own 2011 song “Selfish” that’s sending it up the charts again. As a result, it seems to be making some serious waves.

Variety reports that the “Circus” singer’s song – which was released as a bonus track on her Femme Fatale album – reached the No. 1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart. With that, it’s currently outperforming the new single from the “Cry Me A River” performer. That turn of events would appear to speak to the unmitigated energy of the “Britney Army.”

It goes without saying that the fans weren’t too pleased with some of the anecdotes that came out of the pop star’s memoir and some of the stories that have just been recirculating in general. That includes the story of how Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake broke up while the former was filming a music video. Though there may be continued animosity from Spears’ admirers, she herself seems to be at peace now.

What Did Britney Spears Say That Suggested A Mea Culpa With Justin Timberlake?

The Grammy-winning songstress took to Instagram just recently to share a message about not only her best-selling book ( which was “cathartic” for her ) but also her ex. The star said (via Newsweek ) that she wanted to apologize for any offense that was taken from anyone over her book. She also shared some complimentary sentiments about her former partner’s latest music and recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry... I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???

That definitely sounds like her way of extending an olive branch. Those who are still skeptical about the idea of the ex-lovers having found common ground should know that the notion has also been backed up by Lance Bass.

Lance Bass Shared Thoughts On The Supposed End Of The Feud

The former NSYNC crooner was recently asked for his thoughts on the current state of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ relationship. While speaking with The US Sun , Timberlake’s longtime friend and collaborator said that they’re doing “fine” at this point. He also shared a specific piece of information in regard to the timeline of this situation:

Well, the problem is they've already sorted it out and everyone just forgets. No, they are fine. They support each other. They love each other in their own ways. He has apologized. She is amazing. It's just like everyone, this has happened already. So I think just people like to keep fights going, but look at the people that are in the fight. They don't care. They're good.

This isn’t the first time Lance Bass has addressed the backlash that his former bandmate has received. At the time, he emphasised that the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer had already forgiven her ex-boyfriend and that others should also show grace. Though other members of the band haven’t spoken out much, it was alleged that NSYNC was being supportive of the “Mirrors” performer.

So it would seem that there is no drama between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at this time. As for whether fans will ultimately choose to back off of Timberlake now that Spears has spoken positively about him, that remains to be seen.