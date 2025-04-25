After News That Taylor Swift Might Be Subpoenaed In It Ends With Us Case, An Insider Made Claims About Where Her Friendship With Blake Lively Stands

News
By published

How is this situation impacting their relationship?

From left to right: Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor tilting her head to the right and Taylor Swift in the Fortnight music video looking forward.
(Image credit: Prime Video and Republic Records)

Interest has always been high when it comes to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship. However, currently, there are questions surrounding it amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama. Now, a source has opened up about the alleged state of their relationship following the news that the pop star could be subpoenaed in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni.

In one of the most recent developments surrounding Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuits, it was reported that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could possibly be subpoenaed. A legal expert noted that it’s logical for the pop star to be “in the middle” of this issue, considering her connections to the Gossip Girl star as well as It Ends With Us. Meanwhile, a source claimed that the singer really does not want to be involved in all this.

Now, a new insider spoke to People about how this whole situation is allegedly affecting Lively and Swift’s friendship. They explained:

Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good.

So, according to this source, they are on good terms. This is obviously a rumor, as Swift has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Lively amid this legal situation. However, it does go along with other claims that stated the pair had “worked everything out,” which came to light earlier this month.

Overall, the state of their friendship has been unclear. While reports allege that everything is fine now, there were rumors that Lively and Swift were feuding. According to this newest report, while it would appear the friends have made amends, the “Fortnight” singer has apparently been “really hurt by this situation.” They elaborated on that point, saying:

Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.

Taylor Swift has been associated with It Ends With Us since its release. Her song “My Tears Ricochet” was prominently used in the film and its trailers, and Lively was asked about it often while promoting the project. It was also reported that the pop star played a part in casting Young Lily.

Then, the singer got attention after being seemingly name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit in reference to texts sent between the director and Lively about a meeting they had at the actress’s home. Apparently, Swift and Ryan Reynolds were also there, and in one text, the A Simple Favor star called them her “dragons.”

While the “Blank Space” singer knows how to handle backlash, multiple reports over the last few months have claimed she has not been happy about this It Ends With Us situation. However, this latest news alleges that things are currently all good between her and Blake Lively.

All of that is speculation, however, neither Swift nor Lively has directly addressed the singer’s involvement in this legal battle. So, as we learn more about all this, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

‘I Do’: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Confirm Their Marriage With The Most Heartwarming Images

32 Lines That Prove Tombstone Is The Most Quotable Western Ever

‘I Do’: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Confirm Their Marriage With The Most Heartwarming Images
See more latest
Most Popular
Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season on Hulu
‘I Do’: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Confirm Their Marriage With The Most Heartwarming Images
A teary eyed Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts*, pictured next to a teary eyed Tom Cruise from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
‘No One Can Top Tom Cruise:’ Florence Pugh Opens Up About How The Mission: Impossible Star Inspired Her Stunt Work In Thunderbolts*
Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live&#039;s &quot;Weekend Update&quot;
‘Can You Give SNL An Exception?' Bowen Yang Made A Hilarious Argument For Why Saturday Night Live Should Be Allowed To Say 'S---' And 'F---' On Air
A bloodied Michael B Jordan angrily fires a tommy gun in Sinners.
Michael B. Jordan Replaces Mahershala Ali As Blade In Sinners-Inspired Marvel Fan Art
Mariel Molino&#039;s Lala and Caleb Martin Foote&#039;s Randy standing next to each other outside in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins' Showrunner Revealed 'The Real Highlight' Of Learning Season 2 Was Happening, And I Discovered They Pulled Off An Amazing Achievement In The Process
From left to right: Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah standing in a house without shirts on with beach towels on their shoulders.
Why One The Summer I Turned Pretty Fan Thinks A Parallel Between The Latest Poster And An Audrey Hepburn Movie Spoils The End
Connor and Chloe laying in bed after watching Reality Bytes
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Revealed A Messy Twist In Connor's Relationship, And I Can See This Getting Complicated
Grogu on The Mandalorian
Someone Asked Dave Filoni About An Idea For A Mandalorian And Grogu Popcorn Bucket, And Please Take My Money
Baxter, Maroun, and Price talking in Law &amp; Order Season 24
NBC's Law And Order Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 25 Yet, But One Star Told Us His 'Hope' For The Milestone
Shuri as Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sure, Ryan Coogler Is Not Opposed To Making Another Black Panther Movie, But His Enthusiasm Is Not What I Would Have Hoped