After News That Taylor Swift Might Be Subpoenaed In It Ends With Us Case, An Insider Made Claims About Where Her Friendship With Blake Lively Stands

Interest has always been high when it comes to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship . However, currently, there are questions surrounding it amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama . Now, a source has opened up about the alleged state of their relationship following the news that the pop star could be subpoenaed in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni.

In one of the most recent developments surrounding Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuits, it was reported that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could possibly be subpoenaed. A legal expert noted that it’s logical for the pop star to be “in the middle” of this issue, considering her connections to the Gossip Girl star as well as It Ends With Us. Meanwhile, a source claimed that the singer really does not want to be involved in all this.

Now, a new insider spoke to People about how this whole situation is allegedly affecting Lively and Swift’s friendship. They explained:

Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good.

So, according to this source, they are on good terms. This is obviously a rumor, as Swift has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Lively amid this legal situation. However, it does go along with other claims that stated the pair had “worked everything out,” which came to light earlier this month.

Overall, the state of their friendship has been unclear. While reports allege that everything is fine now, there were rumors that Lively and Swift were feuding . According to this newest report, while it would appear the friends have made amends, the “Fortnight” singer has apparently been “really hurt by this situation.” They elaborated on that point, saying:

Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.

Taylor Swift has been associated with It Ends With Us since its release. Her song “My Tears Ricochet” was prominently used in the film and its trailers, and Lively was asked about it often while promoting the project. It was also reported that the pop star played a part in casting Young Lily .

Then, the singer got attention after being seemingly name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit in reference to texts sent between the director and Lively about a meeting they had at the actress’s home. Apparently, Swift and Ryan Reynolds were also there, and in one text, the A Simple Favor star called them her “dragons.”

While the “Blank Space” singer knows how to handle backlash , multiple reports over the last few months have claimed she has not been happy about this It Ends With Us situation. However, this latest news alleges that things are currently all good between her and Blake Lively.

All of that is speculation, however, neither Swift nor Lively has directly addressed the singer’s involvement in this legal battle. So, as we learn more about all this, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.