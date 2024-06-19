Kaitlin Olson Is Getting Love For Her New TV Show From It's Always Sunny Vets, But Fan Comments About Her Canceled Series Won My Heart
Some TV cancellation wounds never scab over.
One of TV’s funniest entertainers, regardless of specific descriptors, is without a doubt Kaitlin Olson, whose brilliance is arguably best known from nearly two decades portraying the constantly shat-upon Dee Reynolds in the all-time great TV comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actress is currently set to star in her latest broadcast series, ABC’s High Potential, in which she’ll play a character unlike most in her career, and fans cannot wait to see her in action, even if some are still upset about a show canceled six years ago.
Olson took to Instagram to promote a recent interview she gave to TV Guide Magazine, offering up this signature form of hype in the caption:
Nobody splooges a character quite like Kaitlin Olson, even if her most famous one is notoriously treated like crap on It's Always Sunny. So there is much hope that High Potential's Morgan, a genius-level single mom who turns into an amateur sleuth, will continue to raise the already high bar.
Kaitlin Olson Gets Love From Co-Stars
In the comments of her social post, at least two of Olson’s fellow It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actresses chimed in with supportive words, as did her current co-star on High Potential.
- Mary Elizabeth Ellis: Yes!!! 🙌🙌🙌
- Mary Lynn Rajskub: 👏👏👏Congratulations Kaitlin! You’re the best
- Matthew Lamb: It is an honor to play your son!!!! I love it so much!!!!
As the Gang’s most faithful fans are well aware, Mary Elizabeth Ellis has portrayed The Waitress on Always Sunny since the early days, and the actress just so happens to also be married to Charlie Day. And then there’s 24 and Mr. Show vet Mary Lynn Rajskub, who has recurred as Dee and Dennis’ overly annoying cousin Gail the Snail. And then Matthew Lamb will soon be seen on High Potential as Morgan’s son Elliot.
Still-Angry Fans Of The Mick Won't Stop Ruing Its Cancellation
For all that Olson’s fanbase is pumped about seeing the actress in a new role, especially one that isn’t directly keeping her from reprising Sweet Dee in the future, not even that can reverse the sting of Fox pulling the plug on her bafflingly ribald comedy The Mick, which aired for two seasons from 2017-18 before it was canceled alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth. It’s absolutely one of TV’s most anger-inducing cancellations, and that disappointment will likely remain lodged in audiences’ craws until a point where Fox or some other network orders up a revival.
Barring that, we may always see comments like the ones below popping up anytime someone from The Mick shares updates about new projects.
- I still don’t appreciate that the Mick was cancelled, but guess what? I stream it all the time now!!!! ♥️😂🙏🏻 You are a comedic genius… - @keene.alison77
- Bring back The Mick! - @dealblaster
- We need the Mick back, congrats on the new show though. - @disnyisevil
- Still miss The Mick! - @buffalohead1958
- Everything you do is Brilliant! Loving you on Hacks so much and I’m psyched for this! PS Miss The Mick ❤️ - @princess_von_lutes
- @kaitl- inolson anything you do is just pure comedy. Yes the cancellation of The Mick was heartbreaking. But it gives us an opportunity to give us another legendary comedies character ❤️❤️👏👏 - @jordankatt94
- I'm still pissed they canceled the mick. You are hilarious. I cant wait to see this one! - @yaz410
I definitely didn't exhaust the amount of Mick-missing responses on Kaitlin Olson's post, but that serves as a good enough example of how much people still miss a show that featured its youngest character accidentally taking birth control pills and swallowing a bag of heroin. Classic.
For all that we want more from The Mick-verse, that's not stopping us from going all in on supporting High Potential. Check out the the latest trailer for the comedy below.
High Potential is set to debut on ABC at an undisclosed point in the 2024 TV schedule among the network’s other Fall TV debuts, though it’ll be available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription, which is also the easiest way to stream all 16 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.