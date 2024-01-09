They Say Don't Meet Your Heroes ... Do!': BSG's Katee Sackhoff Finally Met Fellow Sci-Fi Icon Linda Hamilton And I Love How Excited She Was

There’s an old saying that states you should never meet your heroes, as conventional wisdom has suggested it’s one of the most upsetting moments a fan can experience. However, like any good adage worth its salt, that phrase has been dismantled and disproven quite a bit. With that in mind, I love how excited Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff was to meet sci-fi movie icon Linda Hamilton, and how far it goes to proving why you should meet your heroes.

Sackhoff herself enthusiastically agreed with that point, in a heartfelt social media post showing off this beautiful photo. Take a look at that time Sarah Connor met Starbuck at the FanExpo New Orleans convention, along with Katee Sackhoff’s sweet message explaining why this is so awesome, below:

Seriously, how does one not derive joy from those times Katee Sackhoff’s inner “frakking weirdo” gets to shine? Watching her hang out on convention floors and making Mandalorian puns while hanging out in a DeLorean is just one of the qualities that makes Sackhoff so much fun to follow. And now that she’s met Linda Hamilton, that happiness has only seemed to grow.

Even Sackhoff's hashtag, “#musclesarebeautiful,” is a beautiful tribute to the inspiration that Hamilton’s Terminator 2 performance gave her as a child. That only makes the story about that time Linda Hamilton surprised Arnold Schwarzenegger with her muscles at the beginning of shooting James Cameron’s legendary film all the more rewarding.

Katee Sackhoff's post also mentions Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley; as for whether or not she would ever be able to work with either of her idols, there’s still a chance it could happen. With Weaver still active in the Avatar franchise, and Hamilton cast in Stranger Things Season 5 , both icons are still making a name for themselves in pop culture.

All that has to happen is for the right project to come along, and for the representatives of Katee Sackhoff, Linda Hamilton, and Sigourney Weaver to get together to land the deal. Katee’s pure joy in meeting Linda feels like proof that this absolutely needs to happen. Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese were right to teach us all that there's no fate but what we make for ourselves! Provided, of course, scheduling and other considerations align to allow fate the easiest window of opportunity to seize.