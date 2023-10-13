That Time Sci-Fi Fave Katee Sackhoff Hopped Into The Back To The Future DeLorean Then Made A Ridiculous Mandalorian Pun

Katee Sackhoff has been a sci-fi fan favorite for years, most recently sharing her talents with those of us who have a Disney+ subscription. The actress and mom of 1 really went above and beyond recently, however, when she hopped into the Back To The Future-famous Delorean and then made the most ridiculous pun tying into her own Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

She certainly knows her audience. I’ve been watching Sackhoff since she signed on to Battlestar Galactica to play Starbuck I’ve seen her in quite a few genre projects over the years. In addition, I’m also a woman who loves puns, a woman who loves show reunions and a woman who loves upcoming Star Wars movies. Ergo there's a lot for me to love here, particularly given Sackhoff is going where one doesn’t need roads with the Armorer herself, Emily Swallow.

As you should have already noticed, Sackhoff hopped into the Back To The Future DeLorean and made sure to spend some ample time pushing buttons. She capped it all off with the punny hashtag #TheWomandelorean – a pun after my own heart, though I also enjoyed the fan who commented “ManDelorean” as well. Both have their charms.

Both Sackhoff and Swallow attended a fan expo event in Chicago a short while back, and fans really turned out for the event, which makes sense given the Star Wars universe has some of the best Disney+ shows (and fans). While there, the Star Wars universe actors revealed they had been set up to sign autographs really close to a DeLorean fan opp exhibit at the event. In a separate video, Emily Swallow also admitted she met one very special member of the Back to the Future cast over the expo weekend as well: None other than Christopher Lloyd. She said:

It has been a very busy Saturday. Very happy about that. I got to say hi to Christopher Lloyd, which was really cool.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just a Star Wars reunion for The Mandalorian's Sackhoff. She also met up with her Longmire co-star Lou Diamond Phillips at the same event.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is already written, so fans will presumably get more adventures from Bo Katan and co. outside of simply signing autographs at big fan events. But now I'm also thinking about what it would be like if Marty McFly and co. somehow tied into the galaxy far, far away. Not because it makes sense, but because that's absolutely where my is going to wander toward the end of the work week.

Given we also got a BSG reunion from Sackhoff recently, it's really been a great summer for her fanbase overall, writer's and actor's strikes or no.