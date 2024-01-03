Katee Sackhoff Wished Battlestar Galactica Fans Happy New Year From A ‘Frakin Weirdo’ In Memorable Post

There are a wide variety of ways to celebrate the dawn of a new year. A lot of people like to get gussied up in fancy duds, put on silly glasses styled like the coming year and dance/drink the night away. Some of us stay home to watch the ball drop and write fanfic about one TV host snubbing another during their separate New Year’s Eve broadcasts. But, I can bet most celebrants don’t think of ringing in the new year like Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff, who wished fans happy new year from a “frakin weirdo” in the best way.

How Did Katee Sackhoff Wish Battlestar Galactica Fans Happy New Year?

Those who follow The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff on Instagram will know that the DCU Poison Ivy wannabe is a sporty and very outdoorsy lass, and she helped her followers get their 2024 on by posting a very apropos Happy New Year clip. Observe:

Well, well, well! Leave it to the Kara “Starbuck” Thrace/Bo-Katan Kryze actress to find a cool way to merge the Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars fandoms, right? While calling herself a “frakin weirdo” is an obvious shoutout to fans of that old, still very much beloved, sci-fi series, the clip itself gives a nod to both her ‘let's get out in nature’ nature and fans who adore watching her not get romantic with Din Djarin on The Mandalorian . I’m not even sure if she was purposely attempting to goofily mimic the Tusken Raider who attacked Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, but she sure did a good job of it. Sackhoff’s new “walking stick” will even be a dead ringer for his gaderffii stick when she files one end to a lethal point. But, I digress…

When she isn’t hosting a podcast that reunites her with Six actress Tricia Helfer or shooting down rumors about taking over as the lead of one of the top Disney+ Star Wars shows , the mom to little Ginevra Gadsby (whom she shares with husband Robin Gadsby ) has been spending a lot of time fixing up her home in Oregon. This includes lots of yard work that has led the Another Life star to showing off more than one shot of her covered in mud before, during, or after said physical labor, something she says the couple really does “love” to do.