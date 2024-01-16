Katherine Heigl Joined The Grey’s Anatomy Reunion At The Emmys And Fans Had Strong Reactions

Back in the earlier seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, the behind-the-scenes drama was plentiful — and often as salacious as anything happening on the screen — from Patrick Dempsey’s supposed “terrorizing” behavior that led to McDreamy being killed off to Katherine Heigl’s strained relationship with creator Shonda Rhimes . Time does heal many wounds, though, and 14 years after she left the ABC medical drama, Heigl reunited with her former co-stars on stage at the 75th Emmy Awards. Some viewers seemed surprised to see her hand-in-hand with Ellen Pompeo, and her appearance elicited some strong reactions on social media.

Katherine Heigl took the stage with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., with the actress who played Izzie Stevens acknowledging that, “Yes, there have been changes” over the years as Grey’s Anatomy approaches its 20th season. Given the turmoil that surrounded Heigl’s exit from the show, seeing her hand-in-hand with Pompeo had people in their feels, like this fan who wrote on X (Twitter) :

Watching Katherine Heigl back on stage with her Greys Anatomy cast members, with Shonda Rhimes smiling in the audience, has me crying. The world is healing.

The Emmys were quite the fitting venue for Katherine Heigl to show that fences had been mended with her former castmates, given the role the awards show played in fracturing their relationship.

After winning an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama in 2007, Heigl withdrew her name from consideration for the following year’s awards, saying, “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” At the time the actress also spoke out about working 17-hour days, and she was eventually released early from her contract in 2010. Many watching the 2023 Emmys loved seeing this redemption story, with one viewer saying :

Katherine Heigl so very much deserves this moment to be reunited with the cast of Grey’s Anatomy. After society tried to silence her years ago, it’s amazing to see her shine. Yes to you, Katherine!

Others had similar reactions, tweeting:

I will forever be a Katherine Heigl defender. I hope 2024 is the year she is in literally everything. – laynesays

Katherine Heigl is HOMEEEEE – WAYSTIAR

Watching Katherine Heigl with the Grey’s cast feels so nostalgic – everybdymovedon

On the floor with Katherine Heigl I love her so much IZZIE COME HOME – fearlustpride

Katherine Heigl you were WRONGED by Hollywood you are sooooo beloved – TlMBRADFORD

It was a meaningful moment to see five of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast members together, as only Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. remain series regulars. Ellen Pompeo reduced her role on the series in Season 19, after Justin Chambers left in Season 16 . Some fans were disappointed that Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight were absent from the reunion, but others saw potential Season 20 plot possibilities, with one fan writing :

When Katherine Heigl comes back for the upcoming Grey’s season I will be seated. I don’t care that I haven’t watched in years. Make it happen TV GODS.