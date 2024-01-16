Katherine Heigl Joined The Grey’s Anatomy Reunion At The Emmys And Fans Had Strong Reactions
Izzie Stevens was in the house.
Back in the earlier seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, the behind-the-scenes drama was plentiful — and often as salacious as anything happening on the screen — from Patrick Dempsey’s supposed “terrorizing” behavior that led to McDreamy being killed off to Katherine Heigl’s strained relationship with creator Shonda Rhimes. Time does heal many wounds, though, and 14 years after she left the ABC medical drama, Heigl reunited with her former co-stars on stage at the 75th Emmy Awards. Some viewers seemed surprised to see her hand-in-hand with Ellen Pompeo, and her appearance elicited some strong reactions on social media.
Katherine Heigl took the stage with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., with the actress who played Izzie Stevens acknowledging that, “Yes, there have been changes” over the years as Grey’s Anatomy approaches its 20th season. Given the turmoil that surrounded Heigl’s exit from the show, seeing her hand-in-hand with Pompeo had people in their feels, like this fan who wrote on X (Twitter):
The Emmys were quite the fitting venue for Katherine Heigl to show that fences had been mended with her former castmates, given the role the awards show played in fracturing their relationship.
After winning an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama in 2007, Heigl withdrew her name from consideration for the following year’s awards, saying, “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” At the time the actress also spoke out about working 17-hour days, and she was eventually released early from her contract in 2010. Many watching the 2023 Emmys loved seeing this redemption story, with one viewer saying:
Others had similar reactions, tweeting:
- I will forever be a Katherine Heigl defender. I hope 2024 is the year she is in literally everything. – laynesays
- Katherine Heigl is HOMEEEEE – WAYSTIAR
- Watching Katherine Heigl with the Grey’s cast feels so nostalgic – everybdymovedon
- On the floor with Katherine Heigl I love her so much IZZIE COME HOME – fearlustpride
- Katherine Heigl you were WRONGED by Hollywood you are sooooo beloved – TlMBRADFORD
It was a meaningful moment to see five of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast members together, as only Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. remain series regulars. Ellen Pompeo reduced her role on the series in Season 19, after Justin Chambers left in Season 16. Some fans were disappointed that Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight were absent from the reunion, but others saw potential Season 20 plot possibilities, with one fan writing:
I agree it would be great to see Izzie Stevens (and possibly Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, too?) back on Grey’s Anatomy, since it appears they’ve left the off-the-screen drama in the past. We’ll have to see just how far this reunion will take them, when Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 14, on ABC. In the meantime, you can relive any of the first 19 seasons with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
