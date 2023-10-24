Katherine Heigl Spent Years Hustling In Hollywood. Why The Grey's Anatomy Star Ultimately Left For Utah Instead
She's one of many celebs who have escaped L.A.
A number of celebrities have packed it up and moved their lives out of Los Angeles, especially in the past few years since the pandemic. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski split time between London and New York, as they found that Hollywood can be “suffocating,” and Modern Family actress Ariel Winter moved to Virginia to escape the paparazzi. Finding peace outside of California is a secret Grey’s Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl discovered long ago, and she opened up about why her family moved to Utah after years of hustling in Hollywood.
Katherine Heigl moved to Utah in 2010, after behind-the-scenes issues led to Izzie's departure from Grey’s Anatomy. She’s still continued to act, however, most recently starring in the book-to-screen adaptation of Firefly Lane (available with a Netflix subscription), and she recently opened up on TODAY about what inspired the big move. Heigl said:
It turns out the beach isn’t everybody’s idea of a get-away, and Katherine Heigl has always been more at peace in the mountains. The 27 Dresses actress said Utah was a part-time destination for them at first, and it was actually her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, who took the step to make it their home. She explained:
I can imagine that was a move that must have been very good for Katherine Heigl’s peace of mind, especially with their three children, Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua. The actress had spoken about leaving Hollywood before, saying she didn’t know how to raise kids in L.A., and being in Utah gave her a better handle on what activities they’re involved in and who they’re hanging around.
She’s also spoken about what she went through while working on Grey’s Anatomy and how she was operating “at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me," so it sounds like her escape from L.A. was a move well worth making.
You can see Katherine Heigl on Firefly Lane or old seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, which are both available to stream on Netflix. Or, if you want to relive any specific era of the ABC medical drama, here are some good Grey’s Anatomy starting points.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes