Fans Are Tying Walton Goggins Alleged Feud With White Lotus Co-Star Aimee Lou Wood With His SNL Stint After The Show Made Fun Of Her Teeth. What Reportedly Really Went Down

We’re winding down on this current phase of the 2025 TV schedule , and finale season has us all looking forward to the upcoming Saturday Night Live hosts doing their part to close out this milestone system. Part of the final trio of hosts in this year’s lineup is none other than Walton Goggins, and considering the drama that’s surrounded his season of The White Lotus, some have alleged that this decision was a slight against co-star Aimee Lou Wood. That doesn’t look to be the case though, with a reportedly less controversial angle being presented as “the truth.”

Walton Goggins’ SNL Casting Has Allegedly Been In The Works For Some Time

The latest scuttlebutt on the rumored Goggins/Wood feud comes from TMZ , which dug into the matter a little deeper. Per their “sources with direct knowledge” of what’s going on, The Righteous Gemstones actor has been in talks with NBC’s landmark sketch comedy show “long before his name was announced.” Which would make sense, as considering the Fallout actor may also be juggling his commitment to that Prime Video super hit’s second season in production, his schedule is probably booked up.

So to dedicate a week to Saturday Night Live’s rigorous schedule isn’t exactly as simple as hopping a flight to New York. But even with that logic in play, some are bound to continue digging for drama worthy of a Peacock subscription , due to SNL’s recent run in with The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood.

(Image credit: Max)

Why Fans Are Seeing Walton Goggins’ SNL Hosting Gig As A Slight Against Aimee Lou Wood

As if it wasn’t bad enough that rumors of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood’s feud from The White Lotus Season 3 continue to persist, so does the memory of Saturday Night Live’s now infamous “The White POTUS” sketch. That sketch appeared to take cheap shots at the actor’s recent insecurities with how the media was covering her teeth, and while Wood claimed she received apologies , a later update alleged that SNL did not formally apologize to Sex Education alum.

While we don’t necessarily know the truth surrounding this supposed mending of fences, it appears that cast member Sarah Sherman - the actor who played Aimee Lou Wood’s would-be fictional surrogate - may have been the person who reached out.

It makes sense considering Saturday Night Live’s position on declaring open season on any notable personality or subject that exists in pop culture. However, that doesn’t necessarily translate to the viewing public’s understanding on the matter.

(Image credit: Max)

As it stands, it appears that Walton Goggins’ upcoming SNL gig is something that’s been in process for some time. The fact that it happened to be announced at this moment, where supposedly extenuating circumstances color it as a supposed slight, is purely coincidental.

Of course, now everyone’s going to be paying extra special attention to that May 10th episode, wondering if some sort of further comedic comment will be made on behalf of either the sketch or the alleged White Lotus feud. If you’re looking to see it as it happens, Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:35 PM ET, with livestreaming and next-day episode drops going to Peacock.