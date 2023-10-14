Kelly Clarkson Recalls How She Totally Blew Her Chance To Write A Song With Mariah Carey: ‘I Did Something Stupid'

As one of the most famous contestants to win American Idol, Kelly Clarkson has worked with some of the biggest musicians in the world while becoming one of the most beloved stars herself. She has an impressive list of collaborators that she's written with, performed with or worked alongside on The Voice. Interestingly, at one point, Clarkson was essentially in a position to team up with none other than Mariah Carey. However, because she did something "stupid," the singer/TV host blew her chance to work with the acclaimed songstress.

Mariah Carey served on The Voice as the key Advisor for the four teams present on Season 15 in 2018. As anyone would, Kelly Clarkson freaked out over her presence. While appearing on The Tonight Show, the “Breakaway” singer recalled a specific conversation she had with Carey and revealed she ended up being confused by a sentiment the "Emotions" performer shared. Clarkson broke down the story, and it sounds painfully awkward (and relatable):

I did something stupid. She came on The Voice, and we were working together. And I just sometimes say everything that’s in my brain, and I shouldn’t do that. But I was trying to say, because she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re writing, too.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, well, I know all your songs.’ I’m a huge fan of her. People don’t realize she wrote all of that – not just sang it. She wrote everything. And she was like, ‘Well, we should write together.’ And then in my head, I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t really write… I can’t be that vulnerable in a room. I usually just write on my [own.]’ And then I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey no?’

Apparently, she was so fixed on her personal creative process that she didn't even realize Mariah Carey was subtly extending an invitation to work together. I honestly don’t blame the media personality for acting the way she did, because it’s Mariah Carey. Many of us have likely had those moments in which we blurted out something due to nervousness or just a simple misunderstanding. Honestly, it’s also kind of comforting to know that even a celebrity of her caliber still gets starstruck. Of course, now that the two are a few years removed from that moment, I'd like them to reconnect and make something happen. A collaboration between the two stars could be absolutely amazing!

Kelly Clarkson has been a fan of the Christmas icon for years. While on The Tonight Show, she said that “Vision of Love” was the first song she ever did for a talent show or audition when she was little. She was a very brave kid to take on such a track at such a young age. Then again, that does just add further credit to the notion that Clarkson is a fearless person and has major love for her fellow singer. She went on to further clarify what she was trying to say and also sent a message to the "Without You" singer:

I meant, the best writing for me does not come out in that scenario. I am usually alone. Anytime you see my name on a song, I wrote it usually alone. … I love you, Mariah Carey. I will risk it for you.

A collaboration between the two may not be in the cards right now, but it could happen down the road. In the meantime, fans could, at the very least, see the "Since U Been Gone" performer pay homage to her idol. With The Kelly Clarkson Show returning, that means much more “Kellyoke” (which was being performed live) on the way, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the host chose yet another Mariah Carey track to cover. With the holiday season approaching, it would be the perfect time for Clarkson to belt out her rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You," which inspired a movie. But of course, let's cross our fingers that the two manage to link up again and craft a new song -- and that Clarkson doesn't have any further awkward encounters with any fellow A-listers.

In the meantime, both artists remain busy. Tickets are now on sale for Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which is set to kick off on November 15 in California and end in New York on December 17. And following the end of the WGA writers’ strike, The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to drop its long-awaited Season 5 premiere this Monday, October 16 as part of the 2023 TV schedule.