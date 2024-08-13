A Big Swathe Of Kelly Clarkson's Fanbase Is Upset Over How Her Kellyoke Covers Are Finally Being Released

When Kelly Clarkson got her own talk show in 2019, it didn’t mean the American Idol winner’s singing days were over. She starts every episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show doing karaoke covers (AKA Kellyoke) of trending songs that sound like gold coming from her lips. Now, those Kellyoke covers are finally being released, however, the fanbase was quick to note how upset they are about where you can get the songs.

One of the best aspects of The Kelly Clarkson Show is Kellyoke and getting a mini-concert that includes your favorite songs sung by the pop singer herself. Just when you thought Kellyoke covers could only be heard on the NBC series or via YouTube clips, Clarkson tweeted the new location for her covers:

You’ve seen them performed on @KellyClarksonTV, and now you can hear Kellyoke covers on the Kelly Clarkson Connection! Listen now on @SiriusXM: https://t.co/g0AzcTLsoN pic.twitter.com/ZOH4TTbWHjAugust 8, 2024

There you have it. Kellyoke covers will now be heard on Kelly Clarkson’s new SiriusXM channel, Clarkson Connection. Launched in November 2023, the “Breakaway” singer uses this radio platform to play favorite tracks from other musicians that have inspired her as well as stories of her own best songs.

While the Kellyoke release news may be music to the ears of SiriusXM subscribers, non-subscribers to the radio broadcasting company aren’t exactly happy about this. @JaviHA92 had a better idea for where the Kellyoke covers should be, posting:

We need them on Spotify 🥺🙏

I can understand the need for the best Kellyoke covers to be heard on Spotify. After all, a February Forbes report said Spotify got 10 million paid subscribers last quarter contributing to a total of 236 million. SiriusXM actually reported a loss of 94,000 radio subscribers. Even though Spotify is the more popular streaming platform, it makes sense for her songs to end up on her own SiriusXM station.

However, fans are still upset, as @thatssodavid_ posted about another obstacle the songs' location presents:

And nothing for international fans as always 😒

According to SiriusXM’s official website , the radio streaming service is only available in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada through SiriusXM Canada Inc. So, that would mean fans outside of those countries would miss out on hearing remastered hits of possible songs like her Katy Perry cover of “Wide Awake” , her version of Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You.” or her many Miley Cyrus covers .

@AlishaE51871958 gave a mixed reaction to the Kellyoke release news too, writing:

So cool and awesome! I am little bummed out because I can’t get it.

It’s absolutely awesome news for SiriusXM fans who can take in the sweet notes Kelly Clarkson delivers on her covers. Plus, it's nice that the Kellyokes finally have their own home after all these years of only existing on the talk show. Unfortunately, though, that also means a bunch of Clarkson’s fans will be missing out if they don’t subscribe to her radio station.

After the “Stronger” singer posted the same news on Instagram , @marcoasxd commented on it with the same dire request that X users had:

Release them on Spotify as well!

It’s a shame some kind of deal can’t be worked out where the Clarkson Connection was also available on Spotify. After all, there are so many Spotify podcasts with millions of hits that can benefit well from the music streaming service too. Instagram user @lisajefferysphotography had an obvious answer for what non-SiriusXM subscribers should do to get their hands on these new songs:

This alone is a reason to subscribe to Sirius. Her covers are amazing. Agree with other comments, release them everywhere! They deserve to be heard again and again.

While the news of Kelly Clarkson’s Kellyoke covers going to SiriusXM may be upsetting to her fanbase, at least satellite radio streaming subscribers will have the chance to listen to these remastered covers. It is, after all, better than them not getting released at all.