After Kelly Clarkson Covered Keith Urban's 'Somebody Like You,' The Upcoming Voice Guest Had Just One Question For The Daytime TV Host

Kelly Clarkson continues to spoil viewers of her daytime talk show with the most beautiful covers of other artists’ songs. Those segments have become a favorite of her fans, with the best “Kelloke” covers featuring her versions of hits by Chris Stapleton, Journey, Frank Sinatra and more. On one of her latest episodes she sang Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You,” eliciting a strong reaction from the country music star ahead of his appearance on The Voice, and he had one question for Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host took it way back to the early aughts for her Keith Urban rendition of the upbeat, happy-in-love single. She proved that her talent won’t be confined to one genre either, as she dipped gorgeously into the country space for the 2002 hit, which you can see below:

Her version of “Somebody Like You” even made it back to the original artist, who couldn’t hide his excitement over having his single featured on Kellyoke. He shared the video on X (Twitter) with the caption:

Kelly !!!!!! loooooove you singing this. hell, I love you singing anything…. do you take requests ?!

I am with Keith Urban on this one. Kelly Clarkson killed this song, and I also would like to know how these songs are chosen. I could probably make a full-time job out of listing songs I’d love to hear her take on. The “Stupid Boy” singer isn’t the only one to be blown away recently by a “Kellyoke” segment. Katy Perry had a hilarious reaction to Clarkson’s version of her song “Wide Awake,” commenting that she “can never sing that again.”

I guess that is the risk that comes with hearing other people sing your tunes — a situation we saw on The Voice this season when contestant Ryan Argast covered Dan + Shay’s “Speechless,” and Dan Smyers said he’d probably be thinking of Argast’s version anytime they performed it going forward. Will Keith Urban have that problem too?

Speaking of The Voice, Keith Urban is about to make his return to the singing competition, after serving as Blake Shelton’s Battle advisor in Season 15 and as a coach on multiple seasons of The Voice Australia. The Aussie singer will visit Kelly Clarkson’s old stomping grounds to serve as the Mega Mentor for The Voice’s 25th season.

Singing competitions seem to be a place of comfort for the artist — who also served as a judge on American Idol for four seasons — as he told ET of his gig on The Voice:

It's actually fun, yeah. The teams are strong and I love this part of the journey. I love being around artists. I just, I'm at home around artists.