That Time Kelly Clarkson Ran Into Miley Cyrus At The Grammys And She Called Her Out For Covering Her Songs 'A Lot'

It’s very difficult to stand out in the morning talk show game, but sometime The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson has managed to do just that. Her show has won multiple awards since debuting in 2019, and one of the reasons the series is so popular is because it has set itself apart with its ever-popular Kellyoke segments. The “Because of You” singer is now known for putting her own spin on the songs of other popular artists, and just opened up about the time she ran into Miley Cyrus at the Grammys and she called her out for all the covers of her music.

Despite the fact that Kelly Clarkson has a real tardiness problem , there are likely few music or daytime talk show fans who wouldn't wait to see the star do things like open up about what weight gain means in Hollywood , go day drinking with Seth Meyers or even admit to peeing in the shower . But, one thing that people really enjoy is listening to her renditions of songs that others have made famous during Kellyoke performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Apparently, though, she got called out by Miley Cyrus while attending the Grammy Awards, and revealed:

I ran into Miley at the Grammys and it was funny because she was like ‘You’re covering my songs a lot.' I was like, ‘Well yeah I like ‘em.’ But I have covered quite a bit of Miley’s songs on this show, but they’re great songs. So, I like singing great songs.

As a dutiful singer/songwriter Clarkson always chooses great music to cover and gives props to the artist who originally performed her Kellyoke songs, so I doubt that the safety pin dress-wearing Grammy winner has any real problems with the talk show host covering her famous tunes. In fact, if anything, it just opens a new avenue for potential fans to discover Cyrus’ music.

Although, there is the possibility that the “Flowers” songstress was joking about the idea that she’s starting to get a bit worried that Clarkson is singing her songs better than she ever could, which is what happened recently when Katy Perry responded after Clarkson covered her hit, “Wide Awake” to an extremely impressive degree. Actually, take a look at this brief clip to see her in action covering Cyrus:

Mmmmmhmmm…Look, we all know that Ms. Kelly can sang, OK? It’s why she won the first season of American Idol all those years ago and has been able to release numerous beloved, award-winning hits since then. It’s why her fellow The Voice coach John Legend would want to join forces with her on a double-chair season . Hell, it’s also why superstar country singer Keith Urban asked if Clarkson would be willing to “take requests” after she covered “Somebody Like You” on her show. Kelly Clarkson has pipes that rock the mic, and no one can deny it.