Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.

According to Variety, Respect star Jennifer Hudson is currently pitching a daytime talk show to Warner Bros. TV. The speculation comes as the production company is looking for a new flagship chatfest after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends with Season 19. Hudson reportedly shot a test pilot on DeGeneres’ stage. It is unknown what format the proposed talk show would take on if given a series order.

Jennifer Hudson possibly joining the daytime space shows how much her and Kelly Clarkson’s careers have mirrored each other. Both Grammy winners got their start on the iconic competition series American Idol with Clarkson winning the first season and Hudson placing seventh in Season 3. Both singers have gone on to sell millions of records and win numerous awards. Hudson and Clarkson have been part of The Voice family as well. Clarkson has been a coach since Season 14 while the Dreamgirls star coached in Season 13 and 15. So, having daytime talk shows would be the latest shared experience between the American Idol alums.

This latest development may come as a surprise to some viewers, as Warner Bros. TV has positioned Kelly Clarkson as Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime heir apparent. The television production company is also behind Clarkson’s daily chatfest. Her name has been in the mix since DeGeneres announced Season 19 would be her last. Just last year, The Kelly Clarkson Show’s ratings beat The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time. So, all signs pointed toward The Voice coach ascending the talk show throne. Adding Jennifer Hudson into the mix may signal an American Idol takeover on weekly daytime television.

In continuing with the Ellen DeGeneres connection, executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly would serve as showrunners on Jennifer Hudson’s proposed talk show. With Kelly Clarkson primed for DeGeneres’ spot, having DeGeneres’ team behind the potential Hudson series may signal Warner Bros. is weighing its options. Other names had been thrown out to replace the comedian in the daytime space before The Voice coach took the lead. But tapping Hudson for a show could lead to a multitude of possibilities.

If Jennifer Hudson’s talk show comes to fruition, it could mean Warner Bros. would place her show and The Kelly Clarkson Show back-to-back in daytime television. All that talent and personality would be a major win for the talk show space. It is currently unknown if Hudson would get a full test run. Currently, viewers can watch Kelly Clarkson in syndication on weekdays.