Watch Kelly Clarkson And Jimmy Fallon Go All Sonny And Cher For Karaoke Performance

There’s nothing quite like watching one of today’s most popular music stars cover a beloved song by another artist, whether it’s a classic from long ago, or something that’s only recently hit the charts. Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon both understand the appeal of this for music lovers everywhere, and Clarkson has used the opportunity afforded to her with her daytime talk show to treat viewers to her version of that daily. Now, both hosts have joined forces, and you can see Clarkson and Fallon go all Sonny & Cher for one of her Kellyoke sessions.

The Kelly Clarkson Show quickly became a beloved daytime hit after debuting in early September 2019, with audiences taking to the host’s sunny disposition , positive vibe, realness, and chatty nature . But, another of the ways in which Clarkson has set herself and her show apart, has been to open each episode by using the talent we know her for the most: singing. Clarkson’s Kellyoke segments have become a very popular part of her show, and now she and The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon have teamed up to give a Sonny & Cher classic the karaoke treatment. Take a look!

WOW. Truly, every Kellyoke is one for the books, but she really did make this one extra special by having her guest join in. As fans will likely know, Fallon loves to sing and do impressions of famous singers, and has turned The Tonight Show into a very tuneful affair since taking over hosting duties back in 2014. So, it makes total sense for Clarkson to have chosen a song like Sonny & Cher’s first hit, “I Got You Babe,” which offered the perfect opportunity for a duet, and just like Clarkson said immediately afterward, they “nailed it!”

I’m particularly fond of how Clarkson got her Sonny & Cher sway on throughout the song, and even though she definitely put her own spin on Cher’s iconic vocals, we did get some hints of an impression from her, which is very fitting for such a well-known voice. And, Jimmy Fallon easily made his way through the hit, as well, with some of his Sonny-adjacent stylings sounding a bit like his Bob Dylan, but it worked quite well, all the same.

Kellyoke has given Clarkson a chance to cover songs by a very wide variety of singers and bands, as she always takes a request from the audience as opposed to simply picking a song for herself. This has led to Clarkson doing covers from artists who seem to be firmly in her vocal / thematic wheelhouse , like Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Sam Smith, and Janet Jackson, to more out of the box choices for her, like songs by Post Malone, The Killers, and even the Fred Rogers classic, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” (yes, from the legendary children’s show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood).