After Kelly Ripa Opened Up About Retirement Thoughts, Mark Consuelos Shared Take On When It Could Happen

While the world of late night talk shows is currently in flux due to the WGA writers strike , many morning and daytime shows have been able to continue producing new episodes without as much of a struggle. (Though Drew Barrymore’s impending return certainly ruffled feathers, sparking a personal response from the host .) One such show that’s currently going strong is Live with Kelly and Mark , even though one of its hosts has sparked retirement rumors and conversations in the last year or so. But Mark Consuelos has weighed in with his thoughts on Kelly Ripa ’s future, and why he thinks they’ll be sharing the screen together for a while longer yet.

Kelly Ripa stoked some viewer speculation earlier in 2023 when she addressed the general idea of retirement, jokingly calling it her “favorite topic of discussion,” though without offering up a concrete idea of when she might call it quits. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about his thoughts on where things are going, Mark Consuelos made it clear he doesn’t think any imminent changes are coming for the popular series, though he does say the idea of retirement is indeed a tangible possibility. In his words:

I think it's a real thing. She's been at that for 23 years. I don't think it's gonna be anytime soon. I know she's having a good time, I'm having a really, really good time. But at some point, yeah.

As viewers are well aware, Consuelos stepped up to the metaphorical plate when the show was rebranded in May, following the exit of longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest . And while the married couple’s on-screen chemistry was always a lot for viewers to handle when he’d previously popped in as a guest host, they’ve really come into their own over the months. And even if the Riverdale vet didn’t make it clear that he was having a great time sharing the Live stage, just watching him work would do the trick.

When asked about her retirement thoughts more recently, Ripa revealed that she’s turned down several other hosting jobs over the years , saying she’s more inclined to stick with what she’s good at as opposed to diving into something brand new. It does possibly seem like getting to work with her significant other on a daily basis has kept her interested in the daytime TV game, and fans can only hope that’s the case, since couples as co-workers can be a recipe for disaster.

Mark Consuelos continued, supporting Ripa’s previous comments that she won’t be doing this for the rest of her life, by pointing out how long she’s already excelled with hosting gigs.

When she does decide to walk away, no one's earned it more than her. She's been working her butt off since she was like 12 or 13 years old, and she got into the business at 18, and so it's been a long ride. [But] she's having a blast now.

Even though Live used to be synonymous with former hosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa has definitely earned the right to be the show's signature celeb for the foreseeable future, and if her hubby's instincts are spot-on, fans can look forward to seeing them share stories about getting caught naked for years to come.

New episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication, so check your local listings to see when and where it's playing in your area.