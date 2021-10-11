The Best Comedy Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Some of the best times I’ve ever had are sitting down on my couch with my loved ones and watching some hilarious comedy movies. Luckily, Netflix has plenty of them for people to enjoy, some of which are the best movies on Netflix.

If you’re looking for some good Adam Sandler films, or maybe a new Netflix original, the popular streaming platform has got you covered with laughs, snorts, and hilarious humor that is sure to brighten up your day.

Grown Ups (2010)

First up, we take a look at Grown Ups, an Adam Sandler comedy featuring all his hilarious actor friends. We see the story of lifelong friends who won their middle school basketball championship in 1978, and reunite three decades later after learning about the sudden death of their basketball coach.

You know, I don’t care what anyone says about this film - I freaking love Grown Ups. Adam Sandler has such good chemistry with his co-stars, including legends like Chris Rock , Kevin James, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and so many others - even the child actors are fantastic in this. If you haven’t watched it, do so now.

Murder Mystery (2019)

The comedy-mystery, Murder Mystery, follows a married couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.

Adam Sandler has made this huge deal with Netflix for several movies, and this was one of them, and honestly, it’s one of my favorites he’s done in the last couple of years. He and Jennifer Aniston are awesome together, and the whole murder mystery aspect of the film is so fun and overdone by the perfect amount. I really enjoy rewatching it from time to time, and with a sequel announced, it seems plenty of others enjoyed it as well.

Pineapple Express (2008)

In this stoner comedy, Pineapple Express follows a process server and his marijuana dealer as they are forced to flee from a hitman and a corrupt police officer after witnessing them commit a murder.

While the days of Seth Rogen and James Franco working together seem to be over, we can still at least return to some of their best films, and Pineapple Express is certainly one of the top ones. Both of the lead actors are great in their roles, and the story is ridiculous in all the right ways.

Wine Country (2019)

In this Netflix original movie, Wine Country follows a group of long-time friends who take a vacation to Napa Valley as a birthday getaway, and hijinks start not long after they arrive.

Think of some of the comedy legends in the movie world - Amy Poehler, Maya Rudoloph, Rachel Dratch, and many others, star in this girls trip comedy film. The scenery is certainly something to remember, with wonderful cinematography, but what really makes this film is the brilliant comedic timing of these amazing actresses.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bad Teacher is the story of a middle school teacher who hates her job, her students, and everything else to do with it, but she is forced to return to teaching in order to make enough money for breast implants after her wealthy fiance dumps her.

Cameron Diaz is a star in this film. You really believe that she hates her job, and her co-stars are all amazing in their roles as well. It’s hilarious what she does with these kids and how she reacts around them. Thankfully, her character isn’t a school teacher in the real world. But, it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy her in movie form.

School Of Rock (2003)

In one of Jack Black’s best films , School of Rock follows rock guitarist, Dewey Finn, who is kicked out of his band and then disguises himself as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, forming a band with his fifth-graders in an attempt to win the Battle of the Bands to pay off his rent.

School of Rock is not only a hilarious film, but one of heart as well. Jack Black and Joan Cusack have wonderful chemistry together, and even Miranda Cosgrove, in her younger years, shines in her performance. It’s truly a fun film - with a lot of great rock music.

I Care A Lot (2020)

In this black comedy thriller, I Care A Lot is about a con woman who makes a living as a court-appointed guardian, seizing the assets of vulnerable eldery people, only to get mixed up with a dangerous gangster.

I Care A Lot is certainly one of the more serious comedies on this list, but it’s so good. Rosamund Pike shines in her starring role, alongside a talented cast that includes Peter Dinklage from the Game of Thrones cast, Alicia Witt, Eiza Gonzalez, and so many more. The humor is darker yet hilarious, and the thrills are intense - certainly worth the time to watch it if you haven’t.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Coming up next, we have another Adam Sandler original, Hubie Halloween. In this Halloween comedy horror film, Adam Sandler stars as a Halloween-loving delicatessen worker, who must save his town of Salem, Massachusetts from a kidnapper.

Look, I love spooky season, and I also love watching some of the best horror movies - but Adam Sandler is great in this comedy. Compared to some of his others as of late, this is one of his best, and deserves so many more people to watch it. If you love Halloween and comedy, this could be your new favorite movie.

The Duff (2015)

In this coming-of-age teen comedy, The Duff is about a high school senior who instigates a social pecking order revolution, after she finds out that she has been labeled the DUFF in her friend group - known as the Designated Ugly Fat Friend - by her prettier, more popular classmates.

To be honest, I really do love The Duff. The cast works really well together, including star Mae Whitman, and even the older actors shine in this film, including Ken Jeong and Allison Janney.

As Good As It Gets (1997)

In this romantic comedy, As Good as it Gets tells the story of Melvin Udall, an obsessive-compulsive writer of romantic fiction who’s rude to everyone he meets, including his gay neighbor, Simon. But, as things start to happen to him in life, like looking after a dog or meeting someone sweet, he begins to change his ways.

As Good as it Gets is a great comedy with a fantastic cast, including Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Grey Kinnear, and so many others. What really makes it stand out among the others is its heart. It’s a true change of character story; a guy who’s pretty much a major ass in the world becomes someone with a changed heart by the end. Plus, the music by Hans Zimmer is fantastic.

Tommy Boy (1995)

In this classic comedy starring Chris Farley and David Spade, Tommy Boy tells the story of an immature man who learns lessons about friendship and self-worth after the sudden death of his father.

I feel like I don’t need to say much about this film to make you give it a shot. It stars two comedy legends, both of whom were huge on Saturday Night Live, alongside a pretty entertaining story with gags that will make you laugh and hold your side in pain from all the chuckles. It’s worth the watch - and Chris Farley, in one of his few films, is awesome in his starring role.

About Time (2013)

In this romantic comedy, About Time follows the journey of a man who has the ability to time-travel, and tries to change his past in the hopes of attempting to improve his future.

I’d just like to say here, for the world to know, that both Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson are amazing in this film - I personally think this is one of Rachel McAdams best films . They have some of the best onscreen chemistry in a romance that I think I’ve seen in a long time in movie, and their relationship is so funny and sweet, and will make you want to go on a crazy adventure with your significant other. It’s a feel-good film - one you won’t forget once you watch it.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

In this medieval romantic comedy, A Knight’s Tale follows the story of a peasant named William Thatcher, a squire who poses as a knight and competes in tournaments so he can win accolades and change his destiny.

Oh, Heath Ledger. May he rest in peace; this was one of his best films. His charming personality mixed in with the fun adventure that his character takes the audience on makes this movie so exciting and entertaining to watch. Plus, the music (which is all modern), and references to the modern world in a medieval environment, really make this film stand out above the rest in a hilarious way.

Talladega Nights (2006)

This classic Will Ferrell comedy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is about French Formula One driver Jean Girarf, who challenges “Shake” and “Bake” for the supremacy of NASCAR, and Ricky Bobby needs to face his own fears and take on this challenge so he can be known as the ultimate racing driver.

Hands down, this is one of Will Ferrel’s best movies . He’s so funny in this, and his chemistry with Sacha Baron Cohen as Jean is so unmatched that it makes me want to see them in more films together. Even John C. Reilly, who plays Cal, Bobby’s best friend, has some hysterical moments that will make you tear up from laughter.

Legally Blonde (2001)

In Legally Blonde, we follow Elle, a seemingly normal college girl who ends up losing her boyfriend after he says he needs to find someone more serious to marry. So how does she handle this? She decides to go to Harvard Law School and become more serious to win him back.

While Reese Witherspoon was already well-known before her role in Legally Blonde, this role shot her to stardom - for all the right reasons, because it’s one of Reese Witherspoon’s best films . Her role as Elle is hilarious, sweet, and has just the perfect amount of naivety that you want to root for her from beginning to end. While it’s only going to be on Netflix for only a little while longer, it’s worth it to watch now.

Yes Man (2008)

Last but not least, we take a look at Yes Man. The audience learns the story of a lonely bank officer named Carl Allen, who decides to challenge himself to say yes to everything because of a self-help program, and this in turn leads to changes in his life.

Yes Man is one of Jim Carry’s best films , in my opinion. He has great chemistry with Zooey Deschanel, and has awesome stars alongside him who create some awesome moments, including Bradley Cooper as Carl’s best friend, Peter. Plus, the sweet relationship between Carl and Allison (Deschanel’s character) is not only wholesome, but hilarious all the same. It’ll only be on Netflix until the end of October, so watch it now if you can.

