Kenny Lattimore On How His Phone Blew Up Over Michael Jordan's The Last Dance and Meeting The NBA Legend Before Then
Kenny Lattimore opened up about his interactions with Michael Jordan before and after The Last Dance.
Upon premiering three years ago, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, had an impact on the career of several stars from the 1990s, including R&B singer Kenny Lattimore. Serving as Jordan’s motivational music during his final time at the NBA Finals, Lattimore did see a boost in record sales. Now, the “For You” singer recalled how his phone blew up over the earth-shattering docuseries and what it was like to meet the NBA legend before then.
The ESPN/ABC limited series exposed the five-time NBA champ’s love for Lattimore. The performer called Jordan his biggest supporter with fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley reportedly saying he was “single-handedly marketing” the singer throughout the NBA. So, Lattimore was bound to make an appearance in the series after clearing his music for usage. However, his effect on MJ didn’t hit the singer until The Last Dance started airing. Of course, he was surprised by Jordan’s fandom, but he wasn’t the only one. The award-winning singer revealed to the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast the responses he got after his episode aired, saying:
The response isn’t surprising given most athletes listen to hard-hitting and energetic music like rap or rock to get pumped up before hitting the court. So, having a basketball legend like Michael Jordan pick up Kenny Lattimore as his go-to pregame music speaks volumes about Jordan’s mindset. However, the reactions didn’t stop with his phone. Lattimore opened up about the online love he received from fans and industry peers alike, explaining:
At least, the R&B singer embraced the fun and love as fans and celebrities gained a new appreciation for his music. However, The Last Dance wasn’t Lattimore’s first interaction with Michael Jordan. The musician mentioned the first time he knew Jordan was a huge fan early in his career, saying:
Lattimore’s first interaction with the NBA legend wasn’t the best, but it wouldn’t be his last time. The “Never Too Busy” singer recalled Jordan requesting him for a launch event too, leading to a special moment between the two men:
Like any avid music fan, Michael Jordan proved he was a real fan by choosing an album cut for Kenny Lattimore to perform. That’s how you know Lattimore was a steady part of MJ’s music rotation. The sports documentary thrust the performer back into the mainstream following his 1990s heyday, which he has fully embraced, kind of like the effect it had on Carmen Electra’s career.
If you want to watch Michael Jordan profess his love for Kenny Lattimore’s music, just go back and watch The Last Dance through a Hulu subscription. After re-watching the ESPN docuseries, find out what upcoming TV premieres are happening this summer.
CinemaBlend Contributor.
