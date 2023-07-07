Kenny Lattimore On How His Phone Blew Up Over Michael Jordan's The Last Dance and Meeting The NBA Legend Before Then

Upon premiering three years ago, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, had an impact on the career of several stars from the 1990s, including R&B singer Kenny Lattimore. Serving as Jordan’s motivational music during his final time at the NBA Finals, Lattimore did see a boost in record sales. Now, the “For You” singer recalled how his phone blew up over the earth-shattering docuseries and what it was like to meet the NBA legend before then.

The ESPN/ABC limited series exposed the five-time NBA champ’s love for Lattimore. The performer called Jordan his biggest supporter with fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley reportedly saying he was “single-handedly marketing” the singer throughout the NBA. So, Lattimore was bound to make an appearance in the series after clearing his music for usage. However, his effect on MJ didn’t hit the singer until The Last Dance started airing. Of course, he was surprised by Jordan’s fandom, but he wasn’t the only one. The award-winning singer revealed to the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast the responses he got after his episode aired, saying:

This whole thing unfolds, and then my phone blows up immediately. Oh my gosh, hundreds of text messages and phone calls start coming in, and they're like, 'Did he just say Kenny Lattimore was [what he listened to before every game]?

The response isn’t surprising given most athletes listen to hard-hitting and energetic music like rap or rock to get pumped up before hitting the court. So, having a basketball legend like Michael Jordan pick up Kenny Lattimore as his go-to pregame music speaks volumes about Jordan’s mindset. However, the reactions didn’t stop with his phone. Lattimore opened up about the online love he received from fans and industry peers alike, explaining:

... the memes came. So many people are like you know, you have people who really love it, and they're like 'Oh my god, he represented R&B' and all this other stuff... so, you have the lover who are like 'This is a win for R&B.' You had some people who wanted to be me in that moment. They were coming up with all kinds of [stuff]. The internet is undefeated.

At least, the R&B singer embraced the fun and love as fans and celebrities gained a new appreciation for his music. However, The Last Dance wasn’t Lattimore’s first interaction with Michael Jordan. The musician mentioned the first time he knew Jordan was a huge fan early in his career, saying:

I got a call some years when [my first single] "Never Too Busy" came out to be a part of the [Michael Jordan] cologne. So, he wanted to use the cologne and have "Never Too Busy" playing [in the background] ... I didn't write "Never Too Busy." So, there was some kind of dispute over the song being used, and the publishers and owners of the song said 'no.'

Lattimore’s first interaction with the NBA legend wasn’t the best, but it wouldn’t be his last time. The “Never Too Busy” singer recalled Jordan requesting him for a launch event too, leading to a special moment between the two men:

I was asked if I wanted to go in, and I was like 'Of course, I want to go in. So, when I got there, I remember sitting there and waiting like during sound check waiting for him to come downstairs cause they said, 'Michael Jordan wants to come down and meet you.' I'm like 'Oh, man, get yourself together.' Ahmad Rashad was there, too. He was like 'Hey, this is my buddy.' They come in and give me this great big hug... like picked me up in the air. But I knew he was a super fan because he took me aside and said, 'I only want Ahmad and myself to come into this room first.' It's my first meeting with him. He said, 'I want you to sing for me and Ahmad first before anybody comes into this room, and I want you to sing a song called 'Forever.'' He went with a deep cut then he's a fan for real. So, I sat there after we figured out the chords and stuff, I sang 'Forever' for him.

Like any avid music fan, Michael Jordan proved he was a real fan by choosing an album cut for Kenny Lattimore to perform. That’s how you know Lattimore was a steady part of MJ’s music rotation. The sports documentary thrust the performer back into the mainstream following his 1990s heyday, which he has fully embraced, kind of like the effect it had on Carmen Electra’s career.

If you want to watch Michael Jordan profess his love for Kenny Lattimore’s music, just go back and watch The Last Dance through a Hulu subscription. After re-watching the ESPN docuseries, find out what upcoming TV premieres are happening this summer.