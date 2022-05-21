After Reigniting Interest Through The Last Dance, Carmen Electra Shares Why She's Joining OnlyFans

ESPN’s The Last Dance, which chronicled the dynamic Chicago Bulls basketball team in the 1990s, invoked a lot of huge moments in sports history. But at the same time, it stirred up quite the backlash from the likes of Scottie Pippen and other teammates who felt the narrative was unfairly slanted in Michael Jordan’s favor. Another, perhaps unintentional, side-effect of the docuseries was a renewed public interest in Carmen Electra after she made some interesting comments therein about her ex-husband Dennis Rodman’s previous activities. Since then, the 50-year-old has decided to join OnlyFans, and she’s sharing exactly why.

To be fair, though, Carmen Electra has been an icon in her own right long before, during and after the events of The Last Dance. She skyrocketed to sex symbol status in the late '80s with her turn on the original Baywatch series, which she sustained in the subsequent decades with various side roles in parody films (sometimes appearing as just her real-life self). However, nowadays, the actress is more interested in taking back some of her agency as it relates to her famed pop culture image. That’s where OnlyFans comes in. Electra shared to People:

I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this.’ I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'

Apparently, too, reclaiming her power is but an ongoing effort for the Scary Movie alum. Back in 2019, in fact, per Bloomberg Law, a federal court ruled in her favor to ban certain strip clubs that were using her image in promotional materials without her consent. The starlet has since told People that standing up for herself and her worth felt “really good.” She added that OnlyFans is her way of feeling more in “control” of her autonomy, saying:

People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.

Carmen Electra continued that her OnlyFans profile will feature content beyond just her body and appearance. There will be beauty tutorials, vacation shots and “intimate” interactions with her fanbase. But she isn’t against showing “a little more” than even her already revealing Instagram pics, either. One imagines those price tags will be a "little more" steep, as a result. (In case you didn’t know, even some less-notorious individuals are known to make millions of dollars on the site.)

Other stars from days of old have joined the explicit subscription service as well. Most notable accounts tend to be for ex-reality TV stars. But Eric Andre hilariously also started up an account at one point. Not to mention, former Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey has used the platform as a way to open up about his sexuality.

Given how much of a splash Carmen Electra made just by her own candidness about Dennis Rodman’s infamous disappearance during the 1998 NBA Finals on The Last Dance (available for streaming with a Netflix subscription), an OnlyFans should be lite work. I mean, again, she’s been a sex symbol nearly all of her life. Her enthusiasm to join that one reality TV franchise, though? Well, maybe that’s another story for another time...