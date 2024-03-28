Survivor Fans Are Complaining About The Latest Episode, But I Thought It Was Just What The Season Needed

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

Survivor is known as one of the best reality shows of all time, and the CBS megahit is showing no signs of slowing down. While some folks are still figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, we're getting deeper into this new season. And while some fans are complaining about the latest episode, I thought it was a breath of fresh air. Namely because Yanu finally won an Immunity Challenge and another tribe had to go to Tribal Council for the first time.

Fans have seen in previous Survivor seasons (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) that sometimes a tribe will lose over and over again, being steamrolled by its competitors. Yanu really couldn't get it together this year, partly thanks to the Bhanu's crying. This made me frustrated as an audience member, so seeing that tribe finally get a W was thrilling, and helped keep me invested in the season as a whole.

Unfortunately, this isn't how all fans took it. Plenty of folks took to Twitter to complain about it being a disappointing episode. Check out one such tweet below:

Kinda the worst episode of the new era wow… #survivor pic.twitter.com/EryOjsgatIMarch 28, 2024 See more

Clearly some Survivor fans aren't having a great time during the 46th season so far. But after they all got fed up with Vhanu (myself included), I thought that the most recent episode was an improvement... even if I didn't love who got voted out on the Siga Tribe.

Because Yanu was the only tribe going to Tribal Council, both Siga and Nami hadn't been tested. Without having to vote their alliances haven't been solidified, which I found boring. As such, I was thrilled when Yanu finally pulled out their first Immunity Win and things switched up.

I personally think that part of the reason why fans were bummed with the new episode of Survivor was because of who was voted out. Jem was becoming pretty popular among fans, thanks to her faking out her tribe about the beware advantage. It was thrilling to see her complete the task to get an idol as well as her vote back, which is why it was so frustrating to see her voted out with said idol in her pocket.

Not only did Jem get voted off and the men of Siga solidify their alliance, but another cross-tribe alliance was formed during the journey. Another fan on Twitter complained about the possibility of an all-male alliance in the merge, posting:

#Survivor Twitter: *Holding out hope that this season gets better*“Let’s have a post merge all men’s strength alliance” pic.twitter.com/gTOfJ3H9UbMarch 28, 2024 See more

Of course, there's no guarantee that these plans will actually play out, so fans like myself will have to keep tuning in to see how it all shakes out. The three remaining Yanu tribes will presumably go from losers to everyone's new friend, as the other two tribes battle it out at the merge. We'll just have to see if fans come around on Season 46.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS, and streaming the next day on Paramount+. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list.