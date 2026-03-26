Kevin McKidd And Kim Raver Pen Emotional Messages About Leaving Grey's Anatomy: 'So This Is Goodbye...For Now.'

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running dramas in TV history, and it's currently in the midst of its whopping 22nd season on the air. Fans have spent decades watching the medical drama on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription), and have seen some big casting changes go down. It was just announced that both Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver will be departing this year, after a ton of time playing Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, respectively. And both actors have posted messages to fans about the news.

Grey's has been going through a ton of changes lately. After Ellen Pompeo departed as a series regular, fans were largely left without the show's title character. Then the actors' episode counts were reduced, resulting in us seeing less of our favorite surgeons. Now we're losing two more long-running characters with Teddy and Owen. McKidd took to Instagram to speak about his long tenure as Hunt, posting:

18 seasons. 18 years. That’s a fair stretch of a man’s life. I came over just hoping to get a shot… and somehow found a home. A family. A place that’s shaped me more than I probably realise yet. Playing Owen Hunt has been one of the great privileges of my career, in front of the camera and behind it. I’m deeply grateful to @shondarhimes for trusting me with him.

While I've watched every season of Grey's Anatomy, Kevin McKidd actually breaking down how many years he's been portraying Owen Hunt is still shocking. That's nearly two decades! In addition to acting as the trauma surgeon, he's also directed 48 episodes of the series at the time of writing this story. He'll reportedly be behind the camera for a few more episodes before departing at the end of Season 22.

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In McKidd's post, which was shared to his 2.7 million followers on Instagram, he spoke about not expecting to have such a long job when he first showed up as Owen Hunt. He also admitted to struggling with his career prior to finding a home on Grey's Anatomy. As he went on:

You never quite know where it’s leading. The work you’re putting in, quietly, when no one’s watching… it does count. So this is a goodbye… for now.

"For now" will likely offer some hope for fans hoping to see Owen pop back up on Grey's after Season 22. Indeed, the show has a habit of bringing back former series regulars for guest appearances. In recent years, we saw the return of Kate Walsh's Addison, Jesse Williams' Jackson Avery, and Greg Germann's Tom Koracick.

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Not to be left out, Kim Raver also took to Instagram to speak about her tenure playing Teddy Altman. While she left for a few seasons in the middle of that run, Teddy is another beloved character who has been around for over a decade. The actress posted:

Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life.

Teddy was first introduced in Season 6 as a guest actor, before becoming a series regular later in that season. Her relationship with Owen has been at the heart of her story throughout most of that time, so it makes sense that the characters would depart Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the same time. Later in her post, she thanked the fans of the show, writing:

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To the fans, your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.

It's really hard to imagine Grey's without these two long-running characters. And if the show continues running into Season 23, it'll seemingly be more focused on the newer class of surgeons. While we've still got Jo Wilson and Amelia Shepard in the cast, it feels like we're losing all the characters that we've been following through the years.

Grey's Anatomy airs new episodes on Thursdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Luckily, we still have a few more episodes with Teddy and Owen before they depart the hospital.