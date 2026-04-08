'So Many Cliffhangers': Camilla Luddington Hypes Up The Season 22 Finale (And Thank Goodness Grey’s Anatomy Got Renewed)

Grey’s Anatomy is coming up on the end of Season 22, and in true Grey’s fashion, I do not know what to expect. There are two episodes left on the 2026 TV schedule, but most details surrounding the finale, airing on May 7, have not been revealed (aside from a concerning promo for the penultimate episode). That isn’t stopping Camilla Luddington from spilling the beans on the upcoming cliffhangers, though, and it makes me so happy Season 23 is happening.

If there is one show that knows how to do season finales, it’s Grey’s Anatomy. Every year it’s unpredictable. There could be a happy ending, a sad ending or a cliffhanger ending, and that ending is more than likely something that will keep fans on the edge of their seats and waiting very impatiently for next season. It seems that's exactly what's going to happen this season, too, as Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, told Us Weekly that fans may want to brace themselves:

There are so many cliffhangers, actually, in the finale. That’s what we do. . . . It’s a lot.

Cliffhangers are unfortunately normal on Grey’s Anatomy, and a lot of times the resolution doesn’t have a happy ending. So the fact that there is more than one cliffhanger in the season finale makes me really worried about what this could mean for some characters. Most notably, I'm concerned about Owen and Teddy, since both Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are leaving at the end of the season.

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At the very least, there is going to be a lot to look forward to in the finale, which is pretty big, according to Luddington:

It’s a really big finale. We have someone from Station 19 showing up. Danielle is back with us, which is really fun. It’s a lot of drama. For Jo in particular, she ends up at a crossroads in her career. She has some big career decisions to make in the finale.

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As a Station 19 fan, I am very excited about the fact that Danielle Savre will finally be returning as Maya Bishop, marking the first time a Station 19 star has appeared on Grey’s since the show ended in 2024, excluding Jason George, of course. However, from the looks of the promo, it’s not going to be under happy circumstances, and that scares me. So while we’re getting Maya back, what will the cost be? Owen and Scott Speedman’s Nick also seem to be in trouble, and there’s no telling what will happen. So, all around, I'm concerned about these cliffhangers.

Whatever happens in the season finale, fans will see a resolution, likely later this year. The hospital-set TV show was recently renewed for Season 23, and while there weren’t any concerns about its future, it is nice getting that confirmation, especially knowing how Season 22 will end.

The Season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription, so fans still have about a month to wait before we find out how things will come to an end. It’s likely Season 23 will premiere this fall, but more information on that should be announced soon. Grey’s returns for the rest of Season 22 on April 30.