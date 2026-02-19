The Devastating Reason Grey's Anatomy Is Probably Losing At Least One Main Character For Season 23

There are still months to go before the end of the spring season of the 2026 TV schedule, but it's not too soon to start looking ahead to what will come next fall. Grey's Anatomy is expected to return for a 23rd season on ABC despite Season 22 getting off to a tragic start. That said, cuts at the network likely mean more changes on the show, possibly including the exit of at least one main character. How devastating would it be to lose TV icons from primetime just for the sake of dollars and cents?

Grey's Anatomy's status as ABC's longest-running scripted primetime series doesn't mean that it won't be subject to cuts from the network like other shows. Deadline reports that the medical drama is facing budget cuts that could affect both the number of episodes for the fall 2026-2027 TV schedule and the cast. Despite the ensemble currently only boasting two series regulars from the very beginning, Grey's has gone on long enough that there are many stars who also happen to be long-tenured, reportedly ranking as some of the highest-paid on broadcast network television.

Certain cuts like reducing the number of episodes guaranteed to longtime cast members have already happened, like what has happened over on NBC with the Dick Wolf TV shows over the past several years. According to the outlet, a renewal for Season 23 could come with cast departures, and it's hard not to wonder if they will affect some of the most highly-paid heavy hitters.

Plus, the current 22nd season is already among the series' shortest with an order for just 18 episodes. The expected renewal is likely tied to how well Grey's performs via streaming, with new episodes joining the first 21 seasons next day for those with a Hulu subscription. The first 21 seasons are also available with a Netflix subscription.

So, which actors could be on the way out of Grey's Anatomy for Season 23, and how could it happen? Well, the death of Monica in the Season 22 premiere and the shocking demise of DeLuca just a few years earlier are proof that the deadly medical drama isn't afraid to keep killing off key characters, so it's worth keeping an eye even on fan-favorites.

Chandra Wilson's Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr.'s Richard Webber are the only two original stars still on board as series regulars, and the showrunner's recent comments about Webber make me think the OG cast members are safe as long as they want to stick around. Kevin McKidd is the next most senior cast member after joining as Owen Hunt in Season 5, with Kim Raver debuting as Teddy Altman in Season 6. While Raver dropped in and out for several years after, she's been back full-time since Season 15.

Grey's found a way to keep Camilla Luddington (who joined in Season 9) in the mix as Jo Wilson after Justin Chambers' abrupt exit put a halt to some of her storylines. Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd has survived some unlikely events over the years since her arrival as a regular in Season 11. Chris Carmack's brush with death as Link was a close call last fall, having joined in Season 15.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suffice it to say that there are plenty of longtime stars whose exits would shake up the series in some big ways, and I'm not sure that fans can count on losing some of the newer characters instead when it comes to budget cuts. The class of interns comprised of Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho has mostly remained intact since arriving in Season 19 (with one exception), and keeping them in the cast would undoubtedly be cheaper for ABC than keeping all the longtime fan favorites.

For now, keep tuning in to ABC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET for episodes of Grey's Anatomy, or stream earlier seasons on Netflix and/or Hulu.