Grey's Anatomy Just Set Up Teddy And Owen's Exit, But I’m Actually More Worried About A Different Doctor

Spoiler alert! This story reveals major plots from Grey’s Anatomy’s March 26 episode, “Take Me to the River.” The episode can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.

Grey’s Anatomy fans knew some cast reductions might be coming, as budget cuts continue to plague TV’s longest-running primetime medical series, and we got that confirmation this week. Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd announced they are leaving at the end of Season 22, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and as the reason for their impending exits starts to become clear, I’m actually more worried that Blue Kwan’s latest actions may end with us losing that character as well.

Did Grey’s Anatomy Just Give Us A Peek At Teddy And Owen’s Future?

In “Take Me to the River,” we learn that Owen Hunt has recently been offered a job at Cascade Hill, a smaller hospital with fewer resources, where he and Teddy are helping out for the day. More than once there is talk of Owen “leaving,” as in, leaving Grey-Sloan for a new job, but the clear subcontext is Teddy not wanting their relationship to end.

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Owen ultimately turns down the offer, but I’ve got a feeling that’s not the last we’ve heard of Cascade Hill. In fact, I wonder if the events of next week’s episode, “Feel It Still,” will have an impact on his and Teddy’s future, after his mom suffers a stroke. Check out the preview:

Grey's Anatomy 22x16 Promo "Feel It Still" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

My theory is that this family emergency will lead Teddy and Owen to realize their expertise would be more valuable to the smaller facility, and they’ll choose to leave Grey-Sloan together.

Meanwhile, it seemed like Grey’s Anatomy might be setting up another character exit, and I did not see this wild Blue story coming.

(Image credit: Anne Marie Fox/Disney)

Will Kwan’s Actions Result In Him Leaving The Hospital Too?

For better or worse, Grey’s Anatomy has a long history of its surgeons breaking the law to better serve their patients, and while I’d rarely condone such actions in real life, it’s always thrilling to watch fictional stories like Izzie cutting Denny’s LVAD wire or Meredith tampering with an Alzheimer’s trial. Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) is the latest example.

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Kwan got emotionally invested in single dad Quinn, who came in with Stage IV cancer, and his teenage son. Kwan was around the same age when he lost his mom, so he was desperate to buy them some more time together, and despite the FDA rejecting Miranda Bailey’s request to inject her experimental gel, Kwan secretly did it anyway.

This didn’t work out well for him, as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) figured out immediately what he had done, and we’ll continue to see the fallout from that next week, as both her and Kwan’s careers could be on the line.

I don’t see anything happening to Bailey, because even if Grey’s Anatomy has to lose some characters, they’re not messing with the OGs. Kwan, however, is a different story, because in what world does this not end with him — at the very least — losing his medical license?

Well, that would be the world of Grey’s Anatomy, where anything is possible and jail time is almost always avoided. We’ve got three episodes of Season 22 left, so tune in at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.