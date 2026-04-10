When Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Resume, And What Can We Expect From Teddy And Owen's Final Episodes?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses some plots of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 through episode 16, all of which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.

Any Grey’s Anatomy fans who were hoping to jump right back on the elevator with Millin and Ndugu this week will have to wait a bit, as the longtime medical drama is on a multi-week hiatus. When it returns, we’ll see the final two episodes of Season 22, which also means the final two episodes with Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd as series regulars. So when exactly is Grey’s Anatomy coming back, and what can we expect from Teddy and Owen’s goodbyes?

When Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Be Back?

Grey’s Anatomy is taking three weeks off before concluding its 22nd season and will be back on the 2026 TV schedule at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, April 30. Airing in its place on April 9 and 16 will be reruns of R.J. Decker, ABC’s new crime drama starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman and Station 19 alum Jaina Lee Ortiz. On April 23, ABC’s Thursday night block will be overtaken by coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Big Things Are In Store For Teddy, Owen And More In The Season Finale

When Grey’s Anatomy does resume new episodes on April 30, it will be the beginning of the end for Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver’s characters, though the series so far has done a great job of keeping fans guessing how exactly Owen and Teddy will exit the series.

First, it seemed like Owen Hunt might accept a position at a smaller hospital that hoped to use his trauma expertise to rebuild its surgical unit. Then, I thought his mother’s stroke might inspire a big change for the military vet. After seeing the preview for April 30’s “Through the Fire,” we might be lucky to see Owen even make it out alive:

Grey's Anatomy 22x17 Promo (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Things look intense, to be sure, as Station 19’s Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) comes into Grey Sloan via ambulance after being injured in a structure fire. This is a particularly special appearance in Kevin McKidd’s penultimate episode, as Savre is McKidd’s real-life partner.

However, Owen isn’t there to see Maya’s special guest appearance, as it appears that he was injured (and imminently drowning?!) in a bridge collapse. Scott Speedman’s Nick Marsh also gets gurneyed in, presumably from the same bridge disaster, which means Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey is officially in the building, ladies and gentlemen.

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All of this will set up what is sure to be an exciting and frustrating finale, as we’ve already been promised “so many cliffhangers.” One thing that we know for sure, though, is that Kevin McKidd is directing the final episode of Season 22, titled “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” facilitating his own character’s exit alongside Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman.

It’s frustrating that we’ll have to wait a few weeks to reach this conclusion, but it’s definitely one fans won’t want to miss. Catch the final two weeks of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, starting at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, April 30, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.