Kim Kardashian Apparently Thought Jimmy Kimmel Splicing Up His Show's Return Announcement With The Kardashians Clip Was Hilarious

The late night talk show hosts are finally back on air after the 2023 Writers Strike came to an end. They all did something different to commemorate the occasion, Seth Meyers told a funny anecdote about his children, John Oliver recapped what he missed covering throughout the 5 months off air, and Jimmy Kimmel decided to recreate a moment from The Kardashians's latest season. The result was absolutely hilarious, and apparently Kim Kardashian thought so too, as she reacted to the moment on social media.

Kimmel incorporated The Kardashians into his late night return by splicing up a moment from one of the most recent episodes of the reality show which showcased a major fight between Kourtney and Kim. While the Kardashian sisters may have still been feuding about Kim deciding to collaborate with Dolce and Gabbana, Kimmel actually edited the conversation to make it about his returning to his ABC late night show. It was absolutely hysterical, and you can see the video from Kimmel's Instagram below:

Even Kim Kardashian thought that the edit was funny and posted the moment on her own Instagram story with a crying-laughing face. Tensions still may be running high in the Kardashian family, but at least the reality star can take a step back and laugh at herself. You can see her post below:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Kimmel’s decision to spoof that clip from The Kardashians in particular is notable, as the argument is one of the most talked about moments from the latest season of the Hulu reality series. Fans may have watched the sisters seemingly bury the hatchet last season, however it seems that there are still issues to resolve. Both parties have admitted that the problems stem from something deeper than the Dolce collaboration, and resentment is still being carried. Only time will tell if this feud will be resolved, and the sisters will go back to being one big happy family, but based on recent episodes, there is a lot of ground to cover.

Even with the bad blood still being very much present, Kim’s reaction shows that she’s still able to find humor in the situation. She and her family have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a number of times, and seemingly has a good relationship with the late night talk show, so this spoof was all in good fun. The Skims mogul has showcased her sense of humor in the past, by hosting SNL and making jokes at her own expense, even sneaking in her self-deprecating humor onto her reality series. Hopefully, this late night bit draws attention to how silly the fight really is, and helps the siblings finally resolve their feud.

You can catch up on all the Dolce drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Season 4 of The Kardashians, which airs new episodes on Thursdays for Hulu subscribers. Late night fans can also check out new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.