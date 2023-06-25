Amid Kim And Kourtney's Feud On The Kardashians, What’s Up With This Recent Lovey Dovey Moment?
Sister rivalry cease-fire?
The Kardashian sisters have been known to have their share of disagreements over the years, and while some time has passed since Kim Kardashian kicked Kourtney Kardashian out of their Christmas card photo, saying her older sister was the “least exciting to look at,” there's been quite a bit of shade thrown on the current season of their Hulu reality show. Fans of The Kardashians are gearing up for what will possibly be another big showdown between the reality stars in the upcoming episode, over their feud about Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership, so why — days ahead of its release — did the sisters appear to be all lovey dovey?
The feud between the two oldest Kardashian sisters has been bubbling all season, after Kourtney Kardashian took issue with Kim choosing the ‘90s as the theme for her Dolce & Gabbana runway show, just months after the famed designers produced Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding with similar inspiration. As the drama comes to a head on the screen, there was no sign of that tension when they posed together for the Gram at North’s recent birthday party:
The Kardashians seem all about the pink vibes lately — recently proving that Barbiecore is still going strong — and the sisters looked absolutely adorable in their matching pink PJs (and Kourtney with her little baby bump) as they stood with their arms around each other at North’s sleepover. Other photos in the post showed the 10-year-old walking with her mom and friends, including Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, as well as the elaborate set-up they had for the girls to celebrate, possibly with a screening of the 1989 classic Troop Beverly Hills, as suggested in the caption.
So were North and Penelope’s moms just making nice so as not to cause drama at the birthday sleepover? Sure that’s possible, but my TV prediction is that all of the Dolce & Gabbana drama has fizzled out between Kourtney and Kim by this point. As previously mentioned, the sisters have had some high-intensity moments before, and they always recover. We’ve also recently seen Kim Kardashian’s excitement about having another nephew on the way.
In the upcoming episode of The Kardashians (which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription on June 29), we’ll finally get the face-to-face conversation between Kim and Kourtney, with the teaser showing them confronting each other with what they’ve, to this point, only said to friends, family and the Hulu cameras. In the previous episode, Kourtney Kardashian brought up how much it hurt that her sister took her wedding moment by using the same theme for her Milan fashion show, saying:
While Kim admitted she would have preferred to wait at least a year after Kourtney’s wedding to do her show with Dolce & Gabbana, she said this was too good of an opportunity to pass up. She also said she was intentional about avoiding the looks that were used in the wedding. However, she still had plenty of shade for her big sister, as she remarked:
Ouch! We’ll have to see how it all plays out on The Kardashians and if the sisters give any indication as to how they went from all the bickering to playing nice on their recent Instagram posts. New episodes are available to stream each Thursday, and you can also check out some of Hulu’s other best original shows.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
