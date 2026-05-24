Lanterns Showed Us Hal Jordan’s Suit, And Fans Didn’t Hold Their Thoughts Back

Kyle Chandler's' Hal Jordan finally got the live-action Green Lantern suit treatment in the latest Lanterns footage, and DC fans immediately pulled out the microscope, the color wheel and apparently a tiny courtroom sketch artist. The verdict so far? Let’s just say the internet did not exactly rise up in emerald unity for the upcoming 2026 TV schedule release.

The Second Official Lanterns Trailer Draws Costume Complaints

The second official trailer for HBO Max’s Lanterns dropped May 18, giving fans a clearer look at Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan in full Green Lantern gear. The response on X was swift, with many viewers criticizing the suit’s muted look and questioning why it doesn’t lean more heavily into the character’s signature green.

One of the most viral responses came from user @MyTimeToShineH, who shared side-by-side images of Chandler suited up as the Emerald Guardian with a simple (and blunt) message. And, as you can see in the post below, they were not alone in that particular reaction.

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WTF man pic.twitter.com/f6hvDhA4xNMay 18, 2026

That response lines up with the broader thread of fan reactions circulating online. User @NewyCFC cut straight to the point. They wrote:

This looks AWFUL [James Gunn].

Tagging James Gunn with your complaint is a bold move. Another user, @swordfacebby, kept things pretty simple. Their caption read:

Terrible costume 😂

Then @B1_Alex4k went even broader with “James Gunn DC SUCKS 👎,” because apparently the suit discourse needed to reach DEFCON: comic book internet.

Several reactions focused less on the color and more on the fit. One user, @Hardwired07, wrote:

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Brother his shoulders are not that wide.

Meanwhile, another complained that it doesn’t even look like the suit is properly fitted. Per @TheWeirdone11:

It looks too big on him.

That criticism is interesting because the best and worst superhero suits live and die by their silhouettes. Even if a costume is meant to look grounded or weathered, fans still expect it to make the hero look, well, heroic. If the first read is “borrowed jacket from the space-cop lost and found,” people are going to pounce. And pounce they did.

I don’t share quite as much hate for this Lanterns look as everyone else, but some of the memes are hard not to laugh at. They also make it pretty easy to see where the complaints are coming from. Take @saiartwork’s post, for example:

The color complaint kept showing up, too. That has been a recurring issue around Lanterns since the show’s marketing started leaning into its grittier detective-show vibe. Green Lantern, after all, is one of the least subtle names in superhero history. The ring is green. The constructs are green. The cosmic police force is green. So when the suit shows up looking muted, brownish or more tactical than mythic, fans are going to notice and make their opinions known, fast.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max)

Not Every Green Lantern Fan Is In Panic Mode

To be fair, the reaction was not pure doom-scroll sludge. One fan pushed back on all the complaining. @MovieMedia wrote:

Yall LOVE to complain man 😭

Pretty hard to argue with this sentiment, as superhero suit discourse tends to be pretty volatile. Another viewer had a much more nuanced take. They might not be that into it, but hey, it doesn’t mean the end of the world. @NikkaJ61972 posted:

Nah but in the end it’s still ok 👌

That middle ground may be where the show eventually needs people to land. What we know about Lanterns is that it is not being sold as a glossy cosmic romp, but rather as an HBO prestige series described as more grounded and mystery-driven, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating an interstellar case on Earth.

So maybe the suit’s worn-down look is part of the point. Chandler’s Hal appears to be an older, more seasoned Corps member, and a less pristine costume could be meant to show mileage, regret or a hero who has been doing the job too long. There is a version of this idea that works, especially if Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart gets a cleaner, brighter look as the story moves forward.

Still, DC fans are not wrong to care about the suit. Green Lantern has already had a rocky live-action history and, after the much-mocked Ryan Reynolds movie, expectations are weirdly delicate. People want Lanterns to get the Corps right finally, and for many of them, that starts with the costume.

Lanterns premieres Aug. 16 on HBO and HBO Max. Until then, Hal Jordan’s suit is officially on trial in the court of fan opinion, and the jury is wearing several shades of green.