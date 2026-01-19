Kyle Chandler Opens Up About His Experience Shooting DC's Lanterns

The DCU is expanding on the small screen in the 2026 TV schedule with the arrival of Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as superheroes with names even casual DC fans might recognize. The series follows established Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler) opposite John Stewart (Pierre) as a new recruit. While there's still not an official premiere date for when it will arrive on HBO and via an HBO Max subscription, the Friday Night Lights vet opened up about the fun he had while filming.

A first look at the two leads, playing intergalactic cops who are pulled into an Earth-based mystery in the heartland of the U.S. after a murder, was released almost a full year ago without either actor spilling many details about what to expect, although Nathan Fillion memorably appeared in Superman as the Green Lantern known as Guy Gardner when the Man of Steel needed a large green hand. Kyle Chandler visited TODAY to shed some light on the new project, and he only had good things to say about the experience:

I can tell you that I’ve not had so much fun shooting something as I did that. The people on it were absolutely wonderful, from the top to the bottom. I can’t say enough about Chris Mundy and the producers, the DC folks. It was an excellent experience, and I expect the show to be as good as the experience that I had.

Hal Jordan and John Stewart weren't exactly laughing in up in the brief first look at Lanterns, released in December and showing the established Green Lantern arranging for the newcomer to drive straight off of a cliff. Good thing John (presumably) has that green ring! You can take a look for yourself in the video released by HBO to hype its 2026 releases.)

Nevertheless, Kyle Chandler clearly had a great time while filming the new series, and he went on to name two cast members who he considered "fantastic" to work with. The former Bloodline actor said:

Aaron Pierre, I worked with. He and I had a great time. Kelly Macdonald — it was just fantastic.

After Chandler as Hal Jordan and Pierre as John Stewart, Boardwalk Empire's Kelly MacDonald was the third casting confirmed for Lanterns back in 2024. She plays Sheriff Kerry, who is a blank slate for the series compared to the characters pulled straight from the pages of DC Comics.

I won't get deep into DC details here for any potential fans who don't want to be spoiled on the lore, but other cast members include Matlock's Jason Ritter as Sheriff Kelly's wife, Billy Macon; Garett Dillahunt as a charming but ruthless man who may actually be a memborable name from DC lore; The Blacklist's Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro; Paul Ben-Victor from Entourage as an alien character named Antaan; Empire's Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mom; and P-Valley's J. Alphonse Nicholson as the younger version of John's dad while Stranger Things' Sherman August will play the present-day version.

Nathan Fillion will also reprise his role as Guy Gardner from Superman after appearing in one episode of John Cena's Peacemaker, but he has previewed what will be different about his character in Lanterns. (TBD on whether that means different hair after all the commentary about his wig in Superman.) It remains to be seen if there's a Green Lantern presence in Supergirl, which releases in June of the 2026 movie schedule.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lanterns was originally set the release in early 2026, but executive producer Peter Safran told CBR that the new release window is "late summer," which could place the premiere after Supergirl already arrived in theaters. There are more questions than answers at this point, but at least fans know one thing: Kyle Chandler had fun while filming alongside his costars.