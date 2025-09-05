Some Fans Think Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern Will Appear In The Next Superman Movie, And I’m So On Board For This

Yesterday, James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow, the Superman follow-up that will be released July 9, 2027. Although David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are so far the only actors officially set to return given the Superman and Lex Luthor artwork that accompanied Gunn’s announcement, but as with the 2025 movie release, it seems like the Man of Steel won’t be the upcoming DC movie’s only superhero. For example, some fans are thinking that Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, will also appear in Man of Tomorrow, and I will be incredibly pleased if this is accurate.

Sometime in early 2026, we’ll meet the DCU’s John Stewart when Lanterns premieres on HBO. Aaron Pierre is starring opposite Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Nathan Fillion will also reprise Guy Gardner. But look at what Pierre said on James Gunn’s Instagram post about Man of Tomorrow:

Yes, indeed! 💚

It’s not much, but those two words and the emoji were enough to get fans speculating about John Stewart teaming up with David Corenswet’s Clark Kent. After all, we just saw Superman teaming up with fellow Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Supes and John have been Justice League teammates in the comics for years. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, two of the best animated TV shows of all time, even depicted them alongside Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Martian Manhunter and Hawkgirl as founding members of the superhero team.

For me, seeing John Stewart outside of Lanterns seems like a foregone conclusion, as he’s too big a character to keep confined to just one TV show. Plus, given how popular John has become over the last 25 years, I fully expect him to become the DCU’s leading Green Lantern, though that’s not to say we won’t see more of Hal and Guy post-Lanterns. So yes, if Aaron Pierre’s short comment is indeed a tease that his version of John will be jumping to the big screen in less than two years, then I welcome it with open arms.

In addition to Aaron Pierre’s potential involvement, Isabela Merced has also teased that she’ll reprise Hawkgirl in Man of Tomorrow, as she commented on James Gunn’s announcement with "See you soon.” It’s also likely we’ll see characters like Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen again too, but understandably, specific details are being kept locked tighter than the Fortress of Solitude. That said, Gunn has clarified that while Clark Kent will have a major role in Man of Tomorrow, it should not be considered a direct Superman sequel, but rather the next chapter in the DCU’s “Superman Saga.”

I’ll keep my fingers crossed that John Stewart will be seen on the big screen wielding the emerald energy of willpower to aid the Kryptonian hero in defeating whatever threat has emerged. Until then, along with Lanterns’ impending HBO debut, Supergirl will premiere June 26 on the 2026 movies schedule.