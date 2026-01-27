Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Had A Surprising 3-Word Response To Her Epically Poor Performance On Jeopardy!

Over the years, a handful of notable stars have tried their hand at one of the best game shows of all time, Jeopardy! thanks to spinoff series Celebrity Jeopardy! It's hard to know what to expect when a fan-favorite celeb is on the show, such as Abbott Elementary’s own Lisa Ann Walter, who walked away big in 2024 after winning Season 2. Unfortunately, luck was not on her side when she returned for Tournament of Champions on Monday, January 26 amid the 2026 TV schedule. And she had a surprising take on her very poor showing.

For Tournament of Champions, Walter competed against marketing specialist TJ Fisher and technology manager Mike Dawson. It didn’t exactly go as planned for the actress and comedian, though, as she was mostly in the negatives for a chunk of the episode. At one point, after giving a wrong guess, Walter, who was down to -$200, had a simple but surprising three-word response when host Ken Jennings (who's also one of Jeopardy!'s biggest winners) revealed the correct answer to a query:

What the hell?

In the episode (which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription), laughter can be heard from the audience as well as some gasps, when Walter makes that comment. Truth be told, had I been in the studio, I might've gasped as well. I'd like to think that wasn't the last time Walter cursed that evening either, as she ended the night with -$2,600. While she won’t be moving on to the semifinals, at least the star can had a memorable time as a competitor.

Whether this marks the definitive end of Lisa Ann Walter’s Jeopardy! career is unclear. Regardless, I'd say she can still put her experience to good use. The Celebrity Jeopardy! winner could mentor some Abbott co-stars should they get chosen for the series.

It's also worth mentioning that Jeopardy! isn't the only game show on which the Parent Trap alum has appeared. Walter and some of her Abbott Elementary co-stars previously competed on Celebrity Family Feud back in 2022, going up against the cast of Hacks. In 2024, Walter was also on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and, just last year, she even performed alongside longtime friend Elaine Hendrix on Dancing with the Stars.

Walter may make occasional appearances on game show or competition series, but the bulk of her work has seemingly involved filming the fifth season of Abbott Elementary as of late. Right now, an order for a sixth season has yet to be officially announced, but it’s still early. The ABC series remains a fan-favorite, and I wouldn't be surprised if a renewal were to be handed down sometime in the near future.

That aside, Jeopardy! continues to deliver wild moments, and I'm so here for it. Chances are that at some point or another another contestant may make a wild remark. And I wouldn't be surprised at all if another -- a celebrity or not -- cursed like Lisa Ann Walter did.